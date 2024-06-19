Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: DUI, Stolen Vehicle, Brass Knuckles (6/8-6/14)

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Visalia Row
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/8/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
52 year old male

6/9/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Causing Injury – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Visalia Row
44 year old male

6/12/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Brass Knuckles – Felony on 500 block of Saturn Boulevard
44 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

