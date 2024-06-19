Coronado Crime Report: DUI, Stolen Vehicle, Brass Knuckles (6/8-6/14)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Visalia Row
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Crimes Reported:
6/8/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
52 year old male
6/9/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Causing Injury – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Visalia Row
44 year old male
6/12/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Brass Knuckles – Felony on 500 block of Saturn Boulevard
44 year old male