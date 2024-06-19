Coronado Crime Report: DUI, Stolen Vehicle, Brass Knuckles (6/8-6/14)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Visalia Row

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and J Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/8/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

52 year old male

6/9/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Causing Injury – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Visalia Row

44 year old male

6/12/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Brass Knuckles – Felony on 500 block of Saturn Boulevard

44 year old male





