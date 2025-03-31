Monday, March 31, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 22 to March 28.

Arrests:

Possession of a switchblade in public
March 22: A 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violation of a restraining order and possession of a switchblade in public. The law defines a “switchblade” as a pocketknife with a blade two inches or longer that can be released by pressure on the handle, a button, or a flick of the wrist. The charges carry possible penalties of fines and up to a year in jail.

Public intoxication
March 22: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

DUI
March 23: A 19-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, which carries possible penalties of fines, a DUI education program, license suspension, and jail time.

Vehicle impound violation
March 27: A 23-year-old man was cited on an infraction under a state statute that allows vehicles to be towed and impounded if it is parked illegally, if the driver has five or more unpaid parking tickets, or if the driver is arrested for DUI. Penalties include fines and impoundment fees.

Incidents Reported:

March 22

  • Noise disturbance
  • Public drunkenness (2 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance

March 23

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • DUI
  • Grand theft report
  • Temporary restraining order violation
  • Battery report
  • Public drunkenness
  • General disturbance

March 24

  • General disturbance (4 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Vandalism report
  • Petty theft
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving

March 25

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Burglary report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Petty theft report (2 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Welfare check

March 26

  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check

March 27

  • Reckless driving (3 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Petty theft report
  • Suspicious vehicle

March 28

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Vandalism
  • Petty theft report
  • General disturbance
  • Throwing objects at a moving vehicle report
  • General disturbance



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Intoxication, Forgery, Fraud

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Evading Police, Indecent Exposure

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Elder Abuse, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

Crime

Two Arrested After Post Office Theft, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Weapon, DUIs

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carjacking, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Extortion

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Two Arrested After Post Office Theft, Police Pursuit over Coronado Bridge

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Weapon, DUIs

Uncategorized

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Concealed Firearm, DUI Causing Injury

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carjacking, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Extortion

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI, Reckless Driving

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Reckless Driving

More Local News

Beyond Beauty: Salon On First Tackles Loneliness Epidemic

Community News

Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

Obituaries

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Community News

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 20-26, 2025