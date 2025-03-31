Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 22 to March 28.
Arrests:
Possession of a switchblade in public
March 22: A 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violation of a restraining order and possession of a switchblade in public. The law defines a “switchblade” as a pocketknife with a blade two inches or longer that can be released by pressure on the handle, a button, or a flick of the wrist. The charges carry possible penalties of fines and up to a year in jail.
Public intoxication
March 22: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
DUI
March 23: A 19-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, which carries possible penalties of fines, a DUI education program, license suspension, and jail time.
Vehicle impound violation
March 27: A 23-year-old man was cited on an infraction under a state statute that allows vehicles to be towed and impounded if it is parked illegally, if the driver has five or more unpaid parking tickets, or if the driver is arrested for DUI. Penalties include fines and impoundment fees.
Incidents Reported:
March 22
- Noise disturbance
- Public drunkenness (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance
March 23
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- DUI
- Grand theft report
- Temporary restraining order violation
- Battery report
- Public drunkenness
- General disturbance
March 24
- General disturbance (4 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Vandalism report
- Petty theft
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
March 25
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Burglary report
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Petty theft report (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Welfare check
March 26
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
March 27
- Reckless driving (3 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Petty theft report
- Suspicious vehicle
March 28
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Forgery/fraud report
- Vandalism
- Petty theft report
- General disturbance
- Throwing objects at a moving vehicle report
- General disturbance