Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 22 to March 28.

Arrests:

Possession of a switchblade in public

March 22: A 20-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violation of a restraining order and possession of a switchblade in public. The law defines a “switchblade” as a pocketknife with a blade two inches or longer that can be released by pressure on the handle, a button, or a flick of the wrist. The charges carry possible penalties of fines and up to a year in jail.

Public intoxication

March 22: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

DUI

March 23: A 19-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, which carries possible penalties of fines, a DUI education program, license suspension, and jail time.

Vehicle impound violation

March 27: A 23-year-old man was cited on an infraction under a state statute that allows vehicles to be towed and impounded if it is parked illegally, if the driver has five or more unpaid parking tickets, or if the driver is arrested for DUI. Penalties include fines and impoundment fees.

Incidents Reported:

March 22



Noise disturbance

Public drunkenness (2 incidents)

Grand theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance

March 23



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

DUI

Grand theft report

Temporary restraining order violation

Battery report

Public drunkenness

General disturbance

March 24

General disturbance (4 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Vandalism report

Petty theft

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

March 25



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Burglary report

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Petty theft report (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Welfare check

March 26



Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check

March 27



Reckless driving (3 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Petty theft report

Suspicious vehicle

March 28

Traffic accident, no injuries

Forgery/fraud report

Vandalism

Petty theft report

General disturbance

Throwing objects at a moving vehicle report

General disturbance





