Home Ec Cooking and Sewing Camps

Children and teens are invited to try one of Recreation and Golf Services’ Home Ec Camps this summer to learn useful life skills. The week of August 5-9, the Coronado Community Center is hosting a Home Ec Cooking Camp from 9 am-12 pm and a Home Ec Sewing Camp from 1-4 pm. In the cooking camp jr. chefs ages 8-15 will get to prepare (and eat) foods from around the world each day, including dishes from Italy, France, Costa Rica, and other delicious destinations.  Then in the sewing camp, Jr. seamstress ages 9-15 will use sewing machines to learn the basics so they can create their own personalized sewing projects. These two camps promise an extraordinary experience of first-class fun times and new friends.

For details or to register for one or both of the Home Ec Camps, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call (619) 522-7342.

