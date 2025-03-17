Spring Blossom Floral Class: Unleash Your Creativity with The Coronado Flower Lady

Get ready to immerse yourself in the beauty of spring with the Spring Blossom Floral Class, a hands-on, creative experience led by Shanel Albert, The Coronado Flower Lady. Whether you’re an experienced floral designer or a complete beginner, this class offers a unique opportunity to unleash your creativity and craft your very own spring flower arrangement.

During this engaging workshop, Shanel will guide you step by step through the process of selecting and arranging seasonal blooms, teaching you tips and techniques that will help you create a stunning arrangement that reflects the vibrancy and freshness of spring. All supplies are provided, so you can focus entirely on enjoying the process and letting your creativity flourish.

This class is the perfect way to unwind, learn something new, and take home a beautiful floral creation that will brighten your home or make a thoughtful gift for someone special. Whether you’re looking to explore your artistic side or simply want to enjoy an afternoon surrounded by flowers, this class offers a relaxing and inspiring experience.

The class will take place on April 15 from 4:30 to 7 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center and the cost is $75 for Coronado residents and $80 for non-residents.

All supplies are included in the price, making this a hassle-free experience for participants. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to embrace the colors and scents of spring while learning from a local talented florist.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today. For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Join us for a fun, floral-filled evening, and leave with a beautiful arrangement you’ve created yourself.





