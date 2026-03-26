Friday, March 27, 2026
Community News

Get ready for summer at Coronado’s 2026 brochure release party

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The countdown to summer starts now. Join Recreation and Golf Services for its first-ever Summer Brochure 2026 Release Party on Friday, April 17 from 3 to 5 pm at the Coronado Community Center. This free, family-friendly event offers an exclusive sneak peek at the exciting programs, camps, and activities planned for summer 2026.

Explore hands-on activities, enjoy fun giveaways, and mingle with summer staff who are ready to answer your questions and help you get a head start on registration. Be among the first to flip through the hot-off-the-press summer brochure and start planning unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

Call 619-522-7342 for more details.

 



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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