Reevaluate the Historic Lindbergh Kidnapping at CHA’s Upcoming Wine & Lecture

Tabloids called the headline-making kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh, Jr., in March 1932 “the crime of the century.” The victim was the first-born son of the nation’s most revered hero at the time. Media coverage of the crime on radio, newspapers, magazines, and newsreels eclipsed that of the O.J. Simpson trial in the 1990s.

Pioneering aviator Charles Lindbergh vaulted to sudden international fame in 1927 for completing the first nonstop, solo flight from New York to Paris. It ushered in a new era of global connectedness. Lindbergh’s image and that of his plane, The Spirit of St. Louis, which took off from Coronado, soon adorned millions of airmail stamps and letters. Many sites across the country were named in his honor, as was a Roaring ’20s dance – the “Lindy.” The public avidly consumed lavish coverage of Lindbergh’s later exploits; his marriage in 1929 to socialite Anne Morrow; and the birth of their son in June 1930, whom reporters dubbed “the Little Eaglet.” The Lindberghs were America’s royal family. Charles Lindbergh, whilst considered an American hero at the time of the kidnapping, is now known as a controversial figure due to his pro-Nazi and isolationist views.

The police bulletin late on March 1, 1932, announcing the toddler had been kidnapped from the family home, made global headlines. A sectional ladder was found in the yard, apparently used to steal the 20-month-old from his second-story nursery. A $50,000 ransom was paid in April to no avail. Sadly, his largely skeletal body was found in nearby woods on May 12, 1932, enraging the public even more. The police had immediately placed Lindbergh in charge of the investigation, which floundered until the arrest of undocumented German immigrant Bruno Richard Hauptmann in September 1934 for possession of gold certificates traceable to the ransom. Hauptmann’s sensationalized 1935 trial and his execution in 1936 brought closure to the saga, but not without lingering doubts. Investigators disagree to this day on the answer to a basic question: Was Hauptmann guilty of the murder, or was he framed? His widow insisted on his innocence in her six-decade battle to clear his name.

As a retired judge, Judge Lise Pearlman became intrigued with this mystery while writing a different history book. Along with a team of researchers, she uncovered key facts from archives other authors who covered the kidnapping never used. Judge Pearlman’s discoveries led her to write the critically acclaimed true-crime best seller, “The Lindbergh Kidnapping: Suspect No. 1, The Man Who Got Away.” The book evaluates the evidence and points to a different solution. The FBI called the earliest suspect: “UNKNOWN PERSON NO. 1 (Man with Ladder Near Lindbergh Home)”—a “slim” driver of a car different from Hauptmann’s that was spotted near the Lindberghs’ driveway at dusk on March 1 with a sectional ladder in it. A key question police never pursued back in the spring of 1932—was international hero Charles Lindbergh himself Suspect No. 1, the man who got away? Judge Pearlman invites attendees of the Coronado Historical Association’s Wine & Lecture on March 20 to judge for themselves.

