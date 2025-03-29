Sunday, March 30, 2025
Explore Coronado’s Remarkable Trees on a Guided Walking Tour

Spreckels Park, June 2021. (The Coronado Times)

Brought to you by the John D. Spreckels Center, experience an enriching Walking Tree Tour through Library Park and Spreckels Park on Tuesday, April 29, from 11 am to 12 pm. This guided walk offers a unique opportunity to discover an incredible collection of trees from around the world—some native to nearby areas like La Jolla and Cabrillo Canyon in Balboa Park, and others from far-off places such as Norfolk Island, Australia, Bangkok, Thailand, and Central Africa.

Leading the tour is John Blocker, a seasoned horticulturist with 31 years of experience at the San Diego County Department of Agriculture. His extensive background includes chairing the Cactus and Succulent Division at the Coronado Flower Show for 18 years, serving as a founding member of the California Garden and Landscape History Society, and contributing horticultural history articles to California Garden magazine for 15 years. As the Historian for the San Diego Floral Association, Mr. Blocker brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to every tour.

Space is limited to 15 participants, register now by visiting coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling 619-522-7343, or stopping by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.



