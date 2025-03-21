Minions Musical Theater Program for Children Begins March 26

Children can join Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Agnes, Margo, Edith, and Gru on a fantastic musical adventure this spring. Recreation and Golf Services is casting young actors for its Introduction to Musical Theater program—a fun and educational experience for your child.

Classes will take place at the Community Center on Wednesdays, from 4:45 to 5:15 pm for 3–5-year-olds (Preschool Musical Theater) and from 5:15 to 6 pm for 5–7-year-olds (Jr Musical Theater). Every child who signs up will have a part in the performance at the end of this eight-week program which starts March 26.

Register today to secure a spot in. For more information, call 619-522-7342 or go to coronado.ca.us/register.





