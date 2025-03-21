Friday, March 21, 2025
City of Coronado is Hiring for Day Camp Staff for Summer 2025

City of Coronado
Coronado Recreation & Golf Services is looking for enthusiastic staff to lead day camps, work as camp counselors, and support participants with disabilities to ensure an amazing summer for all in 2025.

Interested? The following positions are available:

  • Recreation Specialist: 3+ years of leadership experience in camps or youth programs
  • Recreation Leader: 2+ years of experience leading camps or youth programs
  • Recreation Assistant: Perfect for first-time counselors or inclusion assistants—no experience required!

These exciting summer jobs in Coronado provide a chance to mentor young children, forge new friendships, develop leadership skills, and enjoy the outdoors in a fun, positive work environment. Plus, as a City of Coronado employee, you’ll have free access to the community center’s fitness room, gymnasium, and pool.

Interviews are ongoing, and Spring Break is an ideal time for college students to schedule an in-person interview. So, why wait? Apply today! Complete an application at Governmentjobs.com/careers/Coronado. If you have questions, call 619-522-7342 or email [email protected] for additional information.

 



Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

City of Coronado

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CUSD Adopts New School Calendar; First Day of School to Be Monday, August 18

Education

The Coronado Job Fair Returns – Part-time, Full-time, Flexible Schedules

Business

Islander Track at the Don Jones Bronco Invite

Sports

