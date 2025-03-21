City of Coronado is Hiring for Day Camp Staff for Summer 2025

Coronado Recreation & Golf Services is looking for enthusiastic staff to lead day camps, work as camp counselors, and support participants with disabilities to ensure an amazing summer for all in 2025.

Interested? The following positions are available:

Recreation Specialist: 3+ years of leadership experience in camps or youth programs

Recreation Leader: 2+ years of experience leading camps or youth programs

Recreation Assistant: Perfect for first-time counselors or inclusion assistants—no experience required!

These exciting summer jobs in Coronado provide a chance to mentor young children, forge new friendships, develop leadership skills, and enjoy the outdoors in a fun, positive work environment. Plus, as a City of Coronado employee, you’ll have free access to the community center’s fitness room, gymnasium, and pool.

Interviews are ongoing, and Spring Break is an ideal time for college students to schedule an in-person interview. So, why wait? Apply today! Complete an application at Governmentjobs.com/careers/Coronado. If you have questions, call 619-522-7342 or email [email protected] for additional information.





