Armchair Travel: The Beauty of Singapore & Bali

Less than 1 min.
Beach in Bali, July 2019. (The Coronado Times)

Join seasoned traveler Gloria McCoy on April 16 as she takes you on a captivating visual journey through two of Southeast Asia’s most extraordinary destinations: the vibrant city of Singapore and the serene landscapes of Bali. Discover the bustling energy of Singapore, one of the world’s wealthiest cities, and immerse yourself in the peaceful rainforests and stunning beaches of Bali. From Singapore’s iconic skyline to the lush mountains and coastlines of Bali, Gloria will share her experiences and breathtaking photographs, giving you a unique perspective on the diversity and beauty of these remarkable places.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore these cultural gems from the comfort of your seat.

The event will take place on April 16 from 6:30 to 8 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center. Tickets are $6 for Coronado residents, $8 for non-residents when purchased in advance—or $8 at the door.

Reserve your spot today for an inspiring evening of travel, photography, and cultural discovery! For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.



