Explore Language Classes at the John D. Spreckels Center

Looking to learn a new language or sharpen your skills? The John D. Spreckels Center offers a variety of engaging and practical language classes, perfect for anyone eager to explore the beauty of French and Spanish. Whether you’re preparing for travel or simply want to expand your language abilities, we’ve got something for everyone.

Conversational French: Tuesdays, 9-10 AM

Our Conversational French class is designed for beginners and focuses on building a strong foundation in grammar, essential conversational phrases, and pronunciation. Students will have the opportunity to explore French culture and traditions while gaining the confidence to hold basic conversations. This class is perfect for anyone who wants to get comfortable speaking French in everyday situations.

Travelers’ French: Tuesdays, 10-11 AM

If you’re planning a trip to a French-speaking country, Travelers’ French is the class for you. This course is tailored for those who want to confidently navigate real-life travel situations in French. From dining at a café to shopping in a local market, you’ll learn key phrases and vocabulary to help you communicate with ease. We also incorporate pronunciation tips and role-playing activities, so you’ll feel ready for any adventure.

Beginning Conversational Spanish: Tuesdays, 11 AM – 12 PM

Start speaking Spanish today with our Beginning Conversational Spanish class. This fun and interactive class focuses on teaching practical Spanish phrases and vocabulary that you can use in everyday situations. You’ll learn in a relaxed and enjoyable environment, where you can practice speaking, acting, singing, and laughing while building your skills. Whether you’re interested in traveling or connecting with Spanish speakers, this class is a great way to get started.

Pricing Information for April sessions:

$75 for residents

$85 for nonresidents

Each of these exciting language classes takes place on Tuesdays throughout each month. Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to brush up on your skills, these classes provide a supportive environment to learn at your own pace.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enrich your language skills and have fun along the way! To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Sign up today and start your language-learning journey with us.





