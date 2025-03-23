Monday, March 24, 2025
Community NewsEducation

Explore Language Classes at the John D. Spreckels Center

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Graphic: The Coronado Times

Looking to learn a new language or sharpen your skills? The John D. Spreckels Center offers a variety of engaging and practical language classes, perfect for anyone eager to explore the beauty of French and Spanish. Whether you’re preparing for travel or simply want to expand your language abilities, we’ve got something for everyone.

Conversational French: Tuesdays, 9-10 AM

Our Conversational French class is designed for beginners and focuses on building a strong foundation in grammar, essential conversational phrases, and pronunciation. Students will have the opportunity to explore French culture and traditions while gaining the confidence to hold basic conversations. This class is perfect for anyone who wants to get comfortable speaking French in everyday situations.

Travelers’ French: Tuesdays, 10-11 AM

If you’re planning a trip to a French-speaking country, Travelers’ French is the class for you. This course is tailored for those who want to confidently navigate real-life travel situations in French. From dining at a café to shopping in a local market, you’ll learn key phrases and vocabulary to help you communicate with ease. We also incorporate pronunciation tips and role-playing activities, so you’ll feel ready for any adventure.

Beginning Conversational Spanish: Tuesdays, 11 AM – 12 PM

Start speaking Spanish today with our Beginning Conversational Spanish class. This fun and interactive class focuses on teaching practical Spanish phrases and vocabulary that you can use in everyday situations. You’ll learn in a relaxed and enjoyable environment, where you can practice speaking, acting, singing, and laughing while building your skills. Whether you’re interested in traveling or connecting with Spanish speakers, this class is a great way to get started.

Pricing Information for April sessions:

  • $75 for residents
  • $85 for nonresidents

Each of these exciting language classes takes place on Tuesdays throughout each month. Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to brush up on your skills, these classes provide a supportive environment to learn at your own pace.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enrich your language skills and have fun along the way! To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Sign up today and start your language-learning journey with us.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Community News

Get Your Home Front Ready for an Earth-friendly Green Ribbon

Community News

Girl Scouts Encampment

Community News

City of Coronado is Hiring for Day Camp Staff for Summer 2025

Community News

Minions Musical Theater Program for Children Begins March 26

Education

Creatures in Motion: Coronado Elementary and High School Students Collaborate on Animation Project Selected for San Diego Young Art 2025 Exhibit

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Spring Blossom Floral Class: Unleash Your Creativity with The Coronado Flower Lady

Entertainment

Armchair Travel: The Beauty of Singapore & Bali

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Patti Peterson

Entertainment

A Day of Relaxation and Entertainment at the John D. Spreckels Center

Community News

John D’Aquino’s Actors Workshops for Youth, Teens, Adults

Sports

Free Junior Tennis Clinics for Ages 11-17 on March 15

More Local News

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Business

Coronado Bridge Recommended for Safety Evaluation

News

Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

City of Coronado

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Coronado Middle School

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines...