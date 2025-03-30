Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

Submitted by the family

On Sunday January 12, Stephen William Boney, beloved husband, father and entrepreneur passed away peacefully at his home in Coronado, CA surrounded by loved ones. He was 81. Steve had a profound influence on the grocery industry spanning over six decades.

Steve was born in San Diego on October 30, 1943 to Henry and Jessie Boney. His determination, perseverance and touch of rebellion guided him through the many ups and downs of business. In 1975, he and his partner at the time, Debi, opened the first Windmill Farms, focusing on natural foods and setting the framework for the future Boney’s chain of the ’80s and ’90s. His most recent venture was Pancho Villas Farmers Market which he successfully operated for the last 20 years until its recent closing. Over the years he operated a wide range of businesses from multiple restaurants, a donut shop and even ice cream trucks. He was a confident, self-assured, detail and business-oriented man.

Steve had a remarkable memory and endless ideas. He valued his family, good movies, music and popcorn. Steve loved traveling the world, mostly Europe, Asia and anywhere tropical. His favorite place to travel was Hawaii, which will also be his final resting place.

Steve is survived by his wife, Raquel, her children Blaine and Rachel; sons Paul, Ryan, and Nick; siblings Kenny, Stan, Darlene, and Scott; as well as nine grandchildren. He is missed.





