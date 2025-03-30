Sunday, March 30, 2025
Obituaries

Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by the family

Steve Boney

On Sunday January 12, Stephen William Boney, beloved husband, father and entrepreneur passed away peacefully at his home in Coronado, CA surrounded by loved ones. He was 81. Steve had a profound influence on the grocery industry spanning over six decades.

Steve was born in San Diego on October 30, 1943 to Henry and Jessie Boney. His determination, perseverance and touch of rebellion guided him through the many ups and downs of business. In 1975, he and his partner at the time, Debi, opened the first Windmill Farms, focusing on natural foods and setting the framework for the future Boney’s chain of the ’80s and ’90s. His most recent venture was Pancho Villas Farmers Market which he successfully operated for the last 20 years until its recent closing. Over the years he operated a wide range of businesses from multiple restaurants, a donut shop and even ice cream trucks. He was a confident, self-assured, detail and business-oriented man.

Steve had a remarkable memory and endless ideas. He valued his family, good movies, music and popcorn. Steve loved traveling the world, mostly Europe, Asia and anywhere tropical. His favorite place to travel was Hawaii, which will also be his final resting place.

Steve is survived by his wife, Raquel, her children Blaine and Rachel; sons Paul, Ryan, and Nick; siblings Kenny, Stan, Darlene, and Scott; as well as nine grandchildren. He is missed.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Obituaries

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)

Obituaries

Margaret Jane Berthold (1939-2023)

Community News

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Margaret Jane Berthold (1939-2023)

Business

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Education

Coronado Village Elementary Fifth Graders Walk Through the American Revolution

Sports

Free Junior Tennis Day Recap and Upcoming Spring Break Camp

Community News

Girl Scouts Encampment

Education

Creatures in Motion: Coronado Elementary and High School Students Collaborate on Animation Project Selected for San Diego Young Art 2025 Exhibit

More Local News

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Community News

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)

Obituaries

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

Community News

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair...