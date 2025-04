New and returning classes are starting at the Community Center for ages 3 through adult!

Get creative with Make it and Bake it Cooking (Mondays, 3:30–5:00 PM, ages 6–12), learn to sew in Sew Stretchy T-Shirt (Wednesdays, 3:45–5:45 PM, ages 8–17), or explore art in Art Studio (Thursdays, 3:30–5:00 PM, ages 6–12). Popular programs like Little Dribblers, Volleyball, Science, Tiny Tots, and Character Illustration are also back!

Register now at coronado.ca.us or call 619-522-7342.