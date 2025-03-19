CIFF Presents Hitchcock Charmer, “To Catch a Thief” (1955) on March 26

Written by Doug St. Denis, Coronado Island Film Festival

Lucky for us, besides making some of the most terrifying movies of our lives (“Psycho” comes immediately to mind), Alfred Hitchcock actually knew how to bring something romantic, lighthearted and unbelievably beautiful to the screen. “To Catch a Thief” is all that and so much more! It’s Hitchcock taking a break from his usual nail-biter suspense thriller to bring us Grace Kelly and Cary Grant at the height of their star power, perfect against a French Riviera backdrop; it’s Grace, gorgeous in Oscar-nominated Edith Head costumes trading verbal duels and sexy innuendos (daring for the time) with Grant; it’s thrilling high speed top-down car chases on winding French roads; and it’s 1955 Academy Award-winning cinematography by Robert Burks that will take your breath away.

Hitchcock obviously had fun with this film, and so did Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. Known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry together, Kelly and Grant were two of his favorite actors, this being the third film for both with the director.

It’s all coming to the big screen on Wednesday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Coronado’s Village Theatre, 820 Orange Avenue. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a complimentary “Meet and Greet Happy Hour” (and best seat selection). Tickets are $15, are available now, and may be purchased at coronadofilmfest.com.

Cary Grant plays the notorious, but “retired and reformed,” cat burglar John Robie, comfortable and content in his hilltop villa, when a new string of jewel robberies suddenly makes him the police’s #1 suspect. The thief is copying Robie’s exact modus operandi – lithely climbing over rooftops to enter upper story windows and steal the jewels of rich guests.

Robie figures the best way to prove his innocence is to catch the burglar himself, and the fun begins. Enter wealthy American tourists, the oil-rich widow Jessie Stevens and her beautiful daughter Francis, played by Grace Kelly. The rest is guaranteed to keep you entertained ‘til the end and leave you with a smile on your face.

Coronado Island Film Festival presents a vintage feature film on the last Wednesday of each month as part of its Classic Film Series. Next month be sure to join us for the 1973 Comedy/Musical “American Graffiti.” Tickets are available now.





