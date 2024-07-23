Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Experience The Henry’s New Summer Dishes

The Henry Coronado has the perfect opportunity to treat your family (and yourself) to an unforgettable dining experience with new summer dishes and seasonal flavors. Start with our Whipped Ricotta with Grilled Artichoke & Asparagus followed by the Heirloom Tomato & Feta Salad or the Adobo Grilled Shrimp Taco Platter. These dishes pair perfectly with a Summer Sangria or Smoked Pineapple Margarita. Join us and savor summer’s finest while you still can.

In the mood for tacos & margaritas? Our sister restaurant, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, is NOW OPEN and also located on Orange Ave. Let the light, breezy air of the atmosphere bring you to your new Coronado hang out. From tacos on handmade tortillas, shareable cheese crisps, enchiladas and bowls alongside an array of tequila, mezcal, and seasonal margaritas with fresh juices, Blanco will be your new go-to for a fresh twist on Mexican food favorites.

The Henry
1031 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
To learn more, visit thehenryrestaurant.com

Blanco Cocina + Cantina
1301 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
To learn more, visit blancococinacantina.com

 



