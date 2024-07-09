Free Interactive Children’s Concert with Hullabaloo

Come to the Coronado Community Center on Wednesday, July 10 at noon, for an interactive, FREE danceable concert. Parents, grandparents, and especially children will love the foot-stomping, wing-flapping fun when Hullabaloo performs their original kid’s folk, country, and pop music songs.

Steve Denyes’ award-winning banjo strumming, mandolin playing, fiddle-powered band will surely delight participants of all ages. Bring your lunch to eat in the park before or after the concert.

This free summer entertainment continues through August 7. For more information, call 619-522-7342.





