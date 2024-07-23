Tuesday, July 23, 2024
People

David Davenport Co-Authors “A Republic If We Can Teach It”

Republic Book Publishers recently released Jeffrey Sikkenga and Coronadan David Davenport’s A Republic If We Can Teach It: Fixing America‘s Civic Education Crisis. The book is a call to action, an effort to save our republic through better civic education.

The publisher’s synopsis:

America faces a crisis in civic education that imperils the long-term health of the country. Too many Americans―especially young people―do not have the knowledge of history and principles necessary to sustain the republic. In what has become a vicious cycle, young people are not learning about their country―its history and how it works―and they grow up disengaged and distrustful. Too many young people do not understand the principles of self-government on which America was founded. And they do not understand America’s history as the story of the struggle to live up to those principles of freedom articulated in documents like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Instead, too many believe that America’s story is essentially one of oppression, not freedom―injustice, not hope. In the first half of the book, authors Jeff Sikkenga and David Davenport diagnose the problem while proposing solutions in the second half. Truly, America faces a civics crisis and action is needed now to reverse the trend.

David Davenport is a research fellow emeritus at the Hoover Institution specializing in constitutional federalism, civic education, modern American conservatism, and international law. During his career at Hoover, he also served in administrative capacities as counselor to the director and the inaugural director of Hoover’s Washington, DC, program. Davenport is the former president of Pepperdine University (1985–2000). Under his leadership, the university experienced significant growth in quality and reputation. He is the cofounder of Common Sense California and the Davenport Institute for Public Engagement and Civic Leadership. He also served on the board of California Forward, a major bipartisan reform group, and was a member of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s California Performance Review Commission. He is a former senior fellow of the Ashbrook Center, where he worked on civic education projects.

With his colleague Gordon Lloyd, Davenport has authored Equality of Opportunity: A Century of Debate (2023), How Public Policy Became War (2019), Rugged Individualism: Dead or Alive? (2017) and The New Deal and Modern American Conservatism: A Defining Rivalry (2013). These books offer distinctive ways of understanding both historic and current debates between progressives and conservatives in the United States. Davenport has been a regular columnist for the Scripps Howard News Service, the San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes.com, and the Washington Examiner. He has also contributed radio commentaries to the Salem Network.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

