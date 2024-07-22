Monday, July 22, 2024
Obituaries

Phyllis McCampbell (1935-2024)

1 min.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado with refreshments to follow. The family invites attendees to wear blue or purple, Phyllis’s favorite colors.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Phyllis McCampbell Sept. 2022.
Photo by Cathleen Allison

Phyllis McCampbell passed away in Coronado on June 27, 2024, at the age of 88. Born in Attleboro, Mass., Phyllis grew up enjoying her summers in Cape Cod and earned a degree in elementary education from Framingham State University.

She accepted a fourth-grade teaching position with the Coronado School District in 1959. In 1961, she met and married Richard L. McCampbell. They and their growing family traveled around the country with Rich’s career in the U.S. Navy, until settling in Coronado in 1974 where they welcomed friends and family to Christmas and Fourth of July open houses for many years. She was known for reading extensively and for her “Grammy cookies,” which she shared with everyone.

A lifelong volunteer and organizer, Phyllis volunteered with the Children’s Asthma League, Bike for Breath, and National Jewish Hospital where she was twice named Woman of the Year. She volunteered with the North Island Naval Chapel and the Coronado Library Second Hand Prose, where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2015. She was also named Woman of the Year by Rady Children’s Hospital for her time spent with critically ill infants and children.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Rich (retired Navy Commander), and brother, Eric F. Brown. Survivors include children Mike, Cathleen (Tim), Trish and Mary; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado with refreshments to follow. The family invites attendees to wear blue or purple, Phyllis’ favorite colors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation or Framingham State University and perhaps enjoy sharing a book or cookies with a friend in Phyllis’s name.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

Beverly Dyer (1921-2024)

Obituaries

John Murdoch McLeod (1950-2024)

Obituaries

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr. (1945-2024)

Obituaries

Joann Siegfried (1939-2024)

Obituaries

Rita Wadleigh (1937-2024)

Obituaries

Dorothy Stewart (1928-2024)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Endorses Area Candidates

Dining

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

City of Coronado

New Beach Fire Policy on Coronado’s South Beach Takes Effect July 18

Military

Coronado’s Silver Strand Affiliate of Military Officers Association of America Awards CHS Students

Letters to the Editor

Cherishing the American Spirit, Regardless of Our Background

Letters to the Editor

Call for SANDAG Sanctions

More Local News

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board Appointment Policies

City of Coronado

Aircraft Carriers to Complete Hull Swap in Coronado

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

Dining

After Decades of Business Leadership, Council Candidate Mark Fleming Hopes to Lead Coronado

City of Coronado

Construction is Underway on Some Tijuana Sewage Projects; Here’s an Updated Timeline for Repairs

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board...