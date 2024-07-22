Phyllis McCampbell (1935-2024)

Phyllis McCampbell passed away in Coronado on June 27, 2024, at the age of 88. Born in Attleboro, Mass., Phyllis grew up enjoying her summers in Cape Cod and earned a degree in elementary education from Framingham State University.

She accepted a fourth-grade teaching position with the Coronado School District in 1959. In 1961, she met and married Richard L. McCampbell. They and their growing family traveled around the country with Rich’s career in the U.S. Navy, until settling in Coronado in 1974 where they welcomed friends and family to Christmas and Fourth of July open houses for many years. She was known for reading extensively and for her “Grammy cookies,” which she shared with everyone.

A lifelong volunteer and organizer, Phyllis volunteered with the Children’s Asthma League, Bike for Breath, and National Jewish Hospital where she was twice named Woman of the Year. She volunteered with the North Island Naval Chapel and the Coronado Library Second Hand Prose, where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2015. She was also named Woman of the Year by Rady Children’s Hospital for her time spent with critically ill infants and children.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Rich (retired Navy Commander), and brother, Eric F. Brown. Survivors include children Mike, Cathleen (Tim), Trish and Mary; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado with refreshments to follow. The family invites attendees to wear blue or purple, Phyllis’ favorite colors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation or Framingham State University and perhaps enjoy sharing a book or cookies with a friend in Phyllis’s name.





