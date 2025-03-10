Thomas Joseph Angioletti (1942-2025)

Thomas Joseph (Tom) Angioletti passed away on March 7, 2025, in Coronado, California at age 82.

Born on May 12, 1942, in New York City, Tom grew up loving the Yankees and Sunday sauce prepared by his mom. He met his bride of 59 years, Barbara, at the local sock-hop and wooed her with his doo wop curls and letterman’s sweater. At All Hallows High School, Tom played baseball and managed to get Cs. They still let him into college.

Joining the DEA gave Tom the opportunity to kick down doors and explore Italy, Washington, DC and San Diego with his family. His enjoyment in mentoring young agents led to teaching at Fullerton College and coaching softball after retirement. Coaching was his passion and he counted Sweetwater Valley Little League (Go Bulldogs!) and San Diego CIF titles among his many accomplishments.

As a father, Tom was always there whether cheering on from the sidelines when things were going well or offering a consoling hug and kiss when they weren’t. To his grandkids, “Nonno” was magical, somehow making a Hershey kiss appear from behind your ear. They will pass on his bedtime stories involving undercover cops busting the bad guys to the next generation.

Alzheimer’s slowed Tom down a little, but his competitive nature remained and he routinely stomped all comers in backyard ping pong battles. He also continued to enjoy walking his rescue greyhounds and riding a tandem bike around Coronado with the love of his life, Barbara.

Tom’s faith was an important part of his life and he did his best to make it to church every Sunday. On vacations, to the chagrin of his family, Tom always managed to find the one Catholic church in the area. Tom was a devoted parishioner at Sacred Heart Church for 30 years and faked singing the lyrics to many a hymn … though it is not clear if this ever came up in confession.

He is survived by Barbara; his children TJ (Katie), Michael, Chris (Katie Cramer) and Tara (Matt Jones); grandchildren Mia, Nick and Nico; and sisters Marie, Donna and Debbi.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 655 C Avenue in Coronado, California. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tom’s name to the San Diego Food Bank (sandiegofoodbank.org).

Submitted by the family





