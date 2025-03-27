Thursday, March 27, 2025
Obituaries

Margaret Jane Berthold (1939-2023)

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by the familyMargaret Jane Berthold, a former resident of Coronado, died peacefully in her home in Hamden, CT in April of 2023 at the age of 83. Margaret “Peggy” was born in 1939 to Herbert Charles “Pete” Berthold and Ruth Virginia Goode Berthold in Wheaton, IL. She married her college sweetheart, Willits Herbert Sawyer, III, (SEAL Team One) in San Francisco in 1962 at Grace Cathedral and they had two sons together during their marriage.

After graduating with a Phi Beta Kappa Key from Miami University in Oxford, OH in 1961, she became a distinguished English teacher at Coronado High School in Coronado, CA in 1962. Peggy then received her master’s degree in English from San Diego State University in 1968, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She moved to New Haven, CT in 1971 and graduated from The University of Connecticut’s School of Law with high honors in 1978.

After working for two law firms, she established a private practice in family law in 1982 in New Haven, CT. Peggy became one of the top lawyers in Connecticut in her field. She served on the board of the Adolescent & Family Counseling Center.

Peggy travelled extensively, both domestically and internationally. She was intent on exploring new places and savoring new experiences. She enjoyed the theatre and the arts. She served on the board of The Elm Shakespeare Company. Peggy was an avid dancer, swimmer, and gardener. She loved her walks with the many dogs in her life. She bred, trained, and showed German Shepherds, including a champion stud named Huckleberry during her years living in Coronado.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Charles Ernest Whitby Berthold; her eldest son, Edward “Ted” Case Sawyer, II, a Coronado native and current resident of Coronado; and her grandchildren, Benjamin Prescott Sawyer and Lillian Grace Sawyer; and her niece and nephews, Debra Smith, Mark Giblin, and Michael Giblin.

There will be a memorial service at Trinity on the Green in New Haven, CT on May 3, 2025, at 4 P.M, in remembrance of her and her youngest son, Gregory Berthold Sawyer, who passed in January of 2025 at the age of 53.

If you wish to make a charitable donation in memory of Peggy, please consider the Sarah T. Crosby Conservatory, C/O Edgerton Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 6163, Hamden, CT 06517, or online at www.edgertonpark.org.park.org. You may contact the family through the Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, www.siskbrothers.com.

Submitted by the family



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)

Obituaries

Thomas Joseph Angioletti (1942-2025)

Obituaries

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

Lt. Colonel Robert S. Muir (1943-2024)

Obituaries

Robert Joseph Ady (1946-2024)

Obituaries

Captain Charles M. Howe, CEC USN (Ret.) (1926-2024)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Village Elementary Fifth Graders Walk Through the American Revolution

Sports

Free Junior Tennis Day Recap and Upcoming Spring Break Camp

Community News

Girl Scouts Encampment

Education

Creatures in Motion: Coronado Elementary and High School Students Collaborate on Animation Project Selected for San Diego Young Art 2025 Exhibit

Entertainment

CIFF Presents Hitchcock Charmer, “To Catch a Thief” (1955) on March 26

Military

Diving into the Reserves

More Local News

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

Community News

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

Bridgeworthy

The Go Abroad Pod: Breaking Barriers to Study Abroad

People

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Business

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)