Monday, March 3, 2025
Obituaries

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

1 min.

Mary Ann Kelly
January 20, 1959 – February 19, 2025

Mary Ann Kelly, of Coronado, California, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2025 at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born January 20, 1959 in Albany, New York to Jim and Mary Ann Kelly. When Mary Ann was 12, her father, a Shell Oil executive, was transferred to Houston, Texas where she made many lifelong friends, who she remained close with for the rest of her life. Mary Ann graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in business, and continued there, earning a master’s degree in public affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs and Management. Mary Ann worked for the City of Austin after graduating from LBJ School of Public Affairs.

In 1991, Mary Ann moved to Coronado where she started her family and raised her daughter Sarah. She dedicated her career to real estate in Coronado, serving as the President and Treasurer of the Coronado Real Estate Association, and as a Director for the California Real Estate Association. Mary Ann was active in Soroptimist International of Coronado for years where she worked tirelessly on the Legend Luncheon and silent auctions. Mary Ann became part of the fabric of our small town community and will be remembered for her warmth and humor, her kindness, and her devotion to her family and friends.

Mary Ann is survived by her beloved daughter, Sarah Dobi, and her three younger brothers Pat Kelly (Marie), Eric Kelly (Linda) and Will Kelly (Krystal) and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Life for Mary Ann to be held on Sunday, March 9 from 1 to 3 PM at the Coronado Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association in Mary Ann’s name.

 

Submitted by friends of Mary Ann Kelly

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

