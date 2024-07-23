Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay August 23-24

The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay — the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta — is back! This year’s festivities will be held on Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24, 2024. The events are hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club, and Cortez Racing Association.

The event kicks off Friday evening, August 23, with a pre-race dinner and silent auction, followed by all-day festivities on Saturday, August 24, when guests will board yachts and cruise along the racecourse for a breathtaking view of the regatta and San Diego Bay.

All proceeds from the regatta support Sharp HospiceCare, an organization that provides comprehensive care and compassionate support for patients and their families struggling with a life-limiting illness.

The 2024 regatta beneficiary will be Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice campaign, which raises money to build and maintain residential hospice homes in San Diego county. The homes offer a unique environment for patients with a life-limiting illness, to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting.

Sharp HospiceCare is currently fundraising for its fourth hospice home, Moore MountainView Hospice Home, which is under construction in Poway and set to open in Spring 2025. Sharp HospiceCare currently has three homes in the neighborhoods of La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita. These homes are funded and maintained entirely through philanthropic support from the community.

Pre-Race Event – Friday, August 23, 2024, 5 p.m.

Marriott Marquis San Diego Hotel and Marina

Tickets: $300; includes full-course dinner, dancing and silent auction

Race and Spectator Yacht Seating – Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

Tickets: $175; includes yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, and post-race dinner party

The race portion of the event starts on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the east end of Harbor Island, winding around San Diego Bay and finishing near the Coronado Yacht Club. Competitors will race for a chance to compete in the 2024 Hospice Regattas National Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.

For tickets to the pre-race event and spectator party, or to become an event sponsor, please call Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316. To learn more about the regatta or pay online visit https://grossmontfoundation.ejoinme.org/regatta2024.

To find out more about Sharp HospiceCare, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or visit www.sharp.com/services/hospice.

Racers can register sailboats to compete in the regatta by visiting http://www.cortezracing.com/.





