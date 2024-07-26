Friday, July 26, 2024
Unlock Your Creative Potential with the Ink Illustration Workshop Series

Get ready to embrace your inner artist this August at the John D. Spreckels Center! We are thrilled to announce a unique opportunity to dive into the world of ink illustration with our exclusive three-part workshop series. Join us every Thursday from August 8 to August 22, from 6 to 7 pm, for an evening of creativity and relaxation.

This immersive workshop will guide participants through the art of transforming pencil sketches into stunning ink illustrations. Under the expert guidance of Cathy Surgeoner Deibler —celebrated watercolorist and Coronado Art Banners artist — attendees will create beautiful, inked drawings of the vibrant California poppy and the intriguing “dog-faced” butterfly, the state insect of California. By the end of the series, you’ll leave with a collection of hand-crafted note cards featuring your own illustrations, perfect for sending to friends or framing for your art collection.

Secure your spot today! Registration is simple and can be completed online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by calling 619-522-7343, or by visiting us in person at 1019 Seventh Street.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a complete beginner, this workshop offers the perfect chance to unwind and explore your creative side. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your artistic skills and create lasting memories through art. We look forward to welcoming you to an inspiring evening of ink illustration!

 



