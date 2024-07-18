Saturday, July 20, 2024
Entertainment

Free Community Entertainment Series: Mad Science Presents Fire and Ice

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Moms, dads, children, and grandparents of all ages, don’t miss Mad Science when they come to Coronado on Wed., July 31. Their interactive Fire and Ice Presentation at noon will take participants on a journey to the world of fire and ice with chemical reactions, fantastic forces, and more!

Prepare to be amazed and entertained by these science demonstrations, which will include foggy dry ice storms, and fire and bubbly showers, all at the Coronado Community Center.

This drop-in cultural program means you can join the show at any time during the 45-minute duration. It is part of the City of Coronado’s free Summer Entertainment Series. For more information on the Fire and Ice performance, contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Animal Magic at Community Center

Entertainment

Free Interactive Children’s Concert with Hullabaloo

Entertainment

Coronado Film Festival Announces Head Jurors for Screenwriting Competition

Entertainment

AI International Film Festival Shorts – “AI in Films – What Next”

Business

Coronado Jet Ski and Boat Rental Business Makes Waves with Local Discounts

Entertainment

Behind the Scenes of CIFF Gidget Comes to Coronado – July 12 and 13

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Free Interactive Children’s Concert with Hullabaloo

Community News

Hands-on Movie Making Camps for Kids

Community News

July 8 Parks & Recreation Workshops Announcement

Community News

Lost in Space Week at Crown City Camp

Community News

Explore the John D. Spreckels Center: Newcomer Tour – July 18

Community News

Learn How to Respond Quickly to Cardiac Emergencies – July 19

More Local News

Aircraft Carriers to Complete Hull Swap in Coronado

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

Dining

After Decades of Business Leadership, Council Candidate Mark Fleming Hopes to Lead Coronado

City of Coronado

Construction is Underway on Some Tijuana Sewage Projects; Here’s an Updated Timeline for Repairs

News

Meet Village Elementary’s New Assistant Principal Julia Braga

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Armchair Travel: Czech Republic