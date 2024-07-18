Free Community Entertainment Series: Mad Science Presents Fire and Ice

Moms, dads, children, and grandparents of all ages, don’t miss Mad Science when they come to Coronado on Wed., July 31. Their interactive Fire and Ice Presentation at noon will take participants on a journey to the world of fire and ice with chemical reactions, fantastic forces, and more!

Prepare to be amazed and entertained by these science demonstrations, which will include foggy dry ice storms, and fire and bubbly showers, all at the Coronado Community Center.

This drop-in cultural program means you can join the show at any time during the 45-minute duration. It is part of the City of Coronado’s free Summer Entertainment Series. For more information on the Fire and Ice performance, contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.





