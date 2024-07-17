Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Entertainment

Animal Magic at Community Center

City of Coronado
If you are looking for a wild and wacky way to pep up a Wednesday this summer, look no further! John Abrams, an Animal Magician, will be in Coronado on Wednesday, July 24, at noon to bring his fascinating exotic animals, magic tricks, and music to the Coronado Community Center.

This free Animal Magic Show is a nonstop, action-packed, high-energy 45-minute magic show with all live, exotic pets. It is designed to not just entertain, but to leave a lasting and positive impression on adults and children. This is not just a reptile show where the animals are simply shown. The spectators of this show will be involved in a multi-media, audience-participation magic show “experience” with live animals ranging from chinchillas to silkie chickens, doves to tarantulas, tortoises to bunnies, flying squirrels, snakes, and others.

This drop-in cultural program means that you can join the show at any time during the 45-minute duration. It is one of the City of Coronado’s free Summer Entertainment Series. For more information on John Abrams’ performance, contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.



More Local News

After Decades of Business Leadership, Council Candidate Mark Fleming Hopes to Lead Coronado

City of Coronado

Construction is Underway on Some Tijuana Sewage Projects; Here’s an Updated Timeline for Repairs

News

Meet Village Elementary’s New Assistant Principal Julia Braga

Education

City Council Candidate Laura Wilkinson Sinton’s Unplanned Journey to Politics

City of Coronado

Police Officer Grace Del Bagno Recognized for her Dedication

City of Coronado

