Animal Magic at Community Center

If you are looking for a wild and wacky way to pep up a Wednesday this summer, look no further! John Abrams, an Animal Magician, will be in Coronado on Wednesday, July 24, at noon to bring his fascinating exotic animals, magic tricks, and music to the Coronado Community Center.

This free Animal Magic Show is a nonstop, action-packed, high-energy 45-minute magic show with all live, exotic pets. It is designed to not just entertain, but to leave a lasting and positive impression on adults and children. This is not just a reptile show where the animals are simply shown. The spectators of this show will be involved in a multi-media, audience-participation magic show “experience” with live animals ranging from chinchillas to silkie chickens, doves to tarantulas, tortoises to bunnies, flying squirrels, snakes, and others.

This drop-in cultural program means that you can join the show at any time during the 45-minute duration. It is one of the City of Coronado’s free Summer Entertainment Series. For more information on John Abrams’ performance, contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.





