SUP and Saddle Rebrands at The Ferry Landing

After over a decade serving Coronado, Bike and Kayak Tours at the Coronado Ferry Landing has rebranded as SUP and Saddle. The bike, kayak, and paddleboard rental shop made this decision to focus on their offerings to Coronado. Owners Nick and Marcella share, “We have our main store in La Jolla and while they are very similar in the activities and what we offer, both of the habitats are completely different. In La Jolla, there’s marine life and sea lions and a lot more adventurous experience. In Coronado, it’s more relaxing. Coronado is a great way to learn how to paddle board because it’s generally pretty flat whereas the ocean is flowing in different ways.”

The locations don’t just differ in the water, the biking is quite different as well. La Jolla is not a popular biking destination, whereas Coronado is one of the most bikeable cities around. Even though both rental stores are similar, they made the decision to break them out so they can better communicate to their customers what to expect when they visit each location.

A Paddle Board Trial

Renting paddle boards isn’t just for visitors! Nick and Marcella explain, “We actually get a lot of locals. It’s a common theme where they come with a buddy that already has their own paddle board and then they’ll rent one from us. We put the boards on the beach so that they don’t have to carry it or transport it. Even if people have their own paddleboard, that’s often one more task on a Saturday to-do list so this really helps them.”

Group Events

As for their popular group events, Nick says that is part of the reason for changing the name in Coronado. “We run a lot of corporate team building events largely out of Coronado because we can count on the conditions more. Especially for groups that want to come in the off season like the spring or later winter, it can be a bit more volatile condition wise, so it works really well to have them in Coronado. Also, some groups get nervous about coming to La Jolla during the peak summer with parking, beach traffic, and tourism.”

Dogs Welcome!

SUP and Saddle now has dog life vests free of charge. Marcella shares, “we are dog lovers ourselves and in Coronado you don’t have to battle waves going in and out. We’re able to have canine companions that are under 50lbs on the kayak rentals. We offer the canines PFDs (pet flotation devices) because it’s a vessel. Every living human or otherwise has to be equipped with a PFD (personal floatation device). A lot of the beaches in and around San Diego are not dog beaches, so this is great because it’s one of the few spots where we’re able to bring them.”

Options for All

SUP and Saddle is your #1 source for bike, kayak, and paddleboard rentals in Coronado. As your one-stop shop for all your beach vacation needs, everyone will find what they are looking for. As for Marcella’s favorite activity, she says it depends on the weather. She laughs, “you gotta ask me on the day. They’re all great and they all have their place. I think that’s the beauty of it.”

Military Discounts and Local Passes

SUP and Saddle offers a 15% military discount. Keep your eyes out! Starting after Labor Day there will be a monthly pass option. Use the hashtag #lifeisbetteronNADO to document your fun at SUP and Saddle at the Coronado Ferry Landing!

SUP & Saddle — Coronado

1201 1st Street #215 • 619-880-6236 • www.supandsaddle.com • @supandsaddle





