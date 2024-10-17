Welcoming Cocina 35 to the Ferry Landing

Coronado Ferry Landing is bringing the brunch festivities with Cocina35! The new breakfast spot brings the party from Mexico with family recipes and ambiance. While an exact date has not been determined, Cocina 35 aims to be open at the Ferry Landing by mid-November.

A Family Legacy

Paulina Chaidez started the Cocina restaurants with her brother Cesar 12 years ago. “My parents had restaurants in Mexico. Our first location in the states was called Loteria, which is a Mexican bingo game.”

After two years of Loteria in Otay Mesa San Diego, they needed to change the name. “My dad’s lucky number is 35. Our address in Otay Mesa is 9335 Airway Road. We found out that our second location, which is in downtown, is 1435 6th Ave.”

Paulina says that her dad predicted that they would get the downtown location. “He says ‘that location will be ours.’ My brother and I asked why, and he said because of the number 35. Indeed, we got the keys two or three days afterward. So that’s the story behind the brand name.”

For their third location at Liberty Station, the sister and brother duo were ready to put a different spin on their popular restaurants. “Our Otay Mesa and downtown locations are more fast-casual. We have our display menu so you can see exactly what you’re going to get on plates and at the table before ordering. At Liberty Station, we decided to go with the full service. It’s more like a brunch-themed restaurant. Even though the other two were just breakfast and lunch, this is more on the celebration side.” As for what the Coronado Ferry Landing Cocina 35 Brunch will look like, Paulina shares, “We’re bringing the full service. We are known for our chilaquiles, and we will have a full bar restaurant.”

Cocina 35 Brunch Menu

The most well-known dish at Cocina 35 is their chilaquiles. Paulina explains, “We are the only Mexican restaurant that specializes in breakfast. Obviously chilaquiles are part of our brunch. We’re not the regular red or green chilaquiles, we have seven different sauces: creamy chipotle, creamy habanero, salsa ranchera, salsa verde, tomato, vegetarian red sauce and a three-chili sauce.”

In addition to the sauce options, you can build your own chilaquiles with different proteins: machaca sinaloense, pork chilorio, beef chorizo, cochinita pibil, carnitas light, grilled chicken, grilled veggies, and carne asada.

Along with their crispy (never soggy!) chilaquiles, Cocina 35 offers an array of brunch items – both savory and sweet. The Mexican scramble and golden potato tacos are hits. Also, the cajeta toast is a Mexican take on French toast. It is topped with cajeta envinada, and includes two eggs and crispy bacon. A dance for your taste buds!

Of the impressive menu and taste, Paulina attributes much of that to her family recipes. “A lot of our recipes are from the northwest part of Mexico. We’re from Sinaloa which is in the north. We also have different dishes from the South like cochinita pibil or tamales. At the Coronado location we will have a liquor license as well. We’re not just serving a regular orange mimosa. We make them with flavors of our aguas frescas.” Customers can expect full flavor margaritas, horchata, and mezcalitas.

While they finalize their Coronado menu, take a look at the Liberty Station menu here.

Finding a Home for their Fifth Location at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Paulina says that opening Cocina 35 at the Ferry Landing is a dream come true. “We’d been coming to the ferry landing before we moved to San Diego. Since we were little, my dad used to bring us every time we visited San Diego. Twice a year he used to bring us through Seaport Village. For us, it was completely out of our heads that we would ever be able to have a restaurant here. Then I learned that a space was available. Our hope was that we can fix it to be our space – a place we grew up coming to. It is also the most beautiful view of San Diego!”

While a Coronado location will be beneficial to locals, Paulina is excited for what another location means for all breakfast lovers. “All of our locations experience wait times. Bringing a location to Coronado will give another option for those who want a Cocina 35 brunch. For locals, there are people in Coronado that don’t know our brand yet. We are excited to bring something new to them.”

Aiming to Open Mid-November

As far as what they are doing to get ready for their opening, Paulina says, “We’re remodeling our front house and hiring.” Those interested can apply online.

An exact date for opening has not been set, but Paulina is aiming for a mid-November start date.

1201 1st St · @cocina35.brunch · Cocina 35 Facebook





