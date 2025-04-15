Islander Track And Field Athletes Impressive in League and CIF Rankings

There were two track and field meets last week, a league cluster and the Arcadia Invite.

Coronado Islanders Head Coach Cameron Gary covers the details below.

4/10 League Meet vs. Madison, Morse & Kearny

The Islanders were in action for their second Central League meet of the 2025 season at Kearny High School on April 10. Teams from Madison, Morse and the host, Kearny competed against the Islanders.

The Islanders were led by junior sprinter Davin Collins, who scored two victories in the 100 and 200m Dash events. Collins’s 100m time (11.16s; wind-legal) was a personal record (PR) and leads the Central League. This time also ranks him 5th on the San Diego CIF section Division 3 rankings. His 200m time (22.76; wind-legal) was not a PR. However, Collins also leads the Central league in that event.

Senior hurdler Reif Souder also notched two victories in the 110m and 300m Hurdle events, recording times of 16.68s (wind-legal) and 43.65 seconds, respectively. Souder’s 110 Hurdle time is a PR. He currently leads the Central League in that event and is ranked second in the 300m Hurdles.

Other varsity boys’ event winners were juniors Nathan Ayan, Andrew Buck, and Vincent Russo.

The trio swept the 400m Dash, 800m and 1600m Run events. Their times were 51.57s (Ayan – PR), 2:09.55 (Buck), and 4:59.71 (Russo). Ayan’s 400m time leads the Central League. Senior Jack Letcher notched a victory in the 3200m Run, posting a time of 11:00.40.

The Islander boys swept all three relay events as well. The 4×100 Relay team of freshman Ah’Mahn Oliver, Collins, junior William Heyen, and junior Mason Gibbs posted a season’s best time of 45.00 seconds. The 4×400 Relay team of Oliver, Ayan, Gibbs and Collins posted a season’s best time of 3:32.55. This quartet leads the Central league and is ranked 3rd in the San Diego CIF Division 3. Lastly, the quartet of Buck, Russo, junior Nicholas Wosje, and Ayan combined for a time of 9:01.60. They are ranked second in the Central League and 9th in the San Diego CIF Division 3.

Islander varsity girls were led by senior standout sprinter Lauren Gilhooly, who won the 100m Dash with a wind-legal time of 12.09 seconds. Gilhooly is the San Diego CIF section leader in the 100 and 200m Dash events. Sophomore Edie Alicandri won the 800m Run event with a PR time of 3:16.54. Freshman Ava Schlomer won the 1600m Run with a time of 6:47.66.

The Islander girls 4×100 Relay quartet of junior Micaela Gistaro, Gilhooly, sophomore Maya Wilson, and junior Summer Little combined to run a time of 48.87 seconds. This quartet is the Central League and San Diego CIF Division 3 leader.

4/12 Arcadia Invitational

The Islanders traveled to Arcadia high school on April 11 and 12 to compete in the Arcadia Invitational. The Arcadia Invitational is the largest high school (only) Track & Field meet in the world, with over 4000 student-athletes from 37 states and three provinces represented. It is extremely difficult to qualify for this meet.

The Islanders quartet of sophomore Maya Wilson, junior Summer Little, senior Lauren Gilhooly, and junior Micaela Gistaro competed in the Invitational section of the 800m Sprint Medley Relay (SMR). The Islander quartet is the San Diego CIF section leader in this event and is among the state leaders as well.

The Islanders finished sixth in this race, which turned out to be one of the fastest high school 800m SMR races in history. The islanders notched a season’s best time of 1:48.62. In doing so, the Islanders remain the fastest SMR quartet in San Diego.

Gilhooly was slowed by an injury but still managed to finish 9th in the Seeded Girl’s 100m Dash, posting a time of 12.04 seconds (wind-legal).





