Safe Harbor Coronado Welcomes Mark Frahm as New Development Director

Safe Harbor Coronado is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Frahm as its new Development Director. With an extensive background in business, entrepreneurship, and community engagement, Mark brings a unique blend of professional expertise and personal passion to the role.

Born in Chicago and raised in Connecticut, Mark began his career with Fidelity Investments in Boston before earning his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. There, he developed a passion for the internet, which led to over a decade of experience with startups in sales, marketing, and data analytics. He spent 12 years at TripAdvisor, honing his skills in strategic growth and innovation.

Following a successful corporate career, Mark embraced entrepreneurship by founding a leather bag company. After the business concluded in 2024, Mark turned his focus to nonprofit work—motivated by his family’s own experience with Safe Harbor Coronado.

“As a parent, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact of Safe Harbor’s programs—my two boys have benefited from Safe Harbor’s school initiatives, I’ve taken their Love & Logic course, and I’ve volunteered twice for their Drug Prevention Program,” Mark shared. “I feel incredibly fortunate to join Safe Harbor’s amazing team. Safe Harbor has already made a meaningful difference in my family’s life, and I’m excited to help extend that support to even more members of the Coronado community.”

In his role as Development Director, Mark will lead Safe Harbor Coronado’s fundraising strategies and foster community partnerships, helping to sustain and grow the organization’s impact on those who live, work, and go to school on Coronado.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Safe Harbor team,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director of Safe Harbor Coronado. “His connection to our mission, combined with his strategic vision and professional experience, make him an excellent person to help us build a stronger future.”

Safe Harbor Coronado provides comprehensive mental health services in Coronado. Through a range of programs and counseling services, Safe Harbor Coronado empowers individuals to build resilience and emotional well-being while fostering a stigma-free environment for help-seeking behaviors. Safe Harbor’s programs are available to all members of the Coronado community, regardless of financial means. For more information about Safe Harbor Coronado, their programs and services, visit www.safeharborcoronado.org.





