Tuesday, April 15, 2025
BusinessPeople

Safe Harbor Coronado Welcomes Mark Frahm as New Development Director

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Safe Harbor Coronado is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Frahm as its new Development Director. With an extensive background in business, entrepreneurship, and community engagement, Mark brings a unique blend of professional expertise and personal passion to the role.

Born in Chicago and raised in Connecticut, Mark began his career with Fidelity Investments in Boston before earning his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. There, he developed a passion for the internet, which led to over a decade of experience with startups in sales, marketing, and data analytics. He spent 12 years at TripAdvisor, honing his skills in strategic growth and innovation.

Following a successful corporate career, Mark embraced entrepreneurship by founding a leather bag company. After the business concluded in 2024, Mark turned his focus to nonprofit work—motivated by his family’s own experience with Safe Harbor Coronado.

“As a parent, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact of Safe Harbor’s programs—my two boys have benefited from Safe Harbor’s school initiatives, I’ve taken their Love & Logic course, and I’ve volunteered twice for their Drug Prevention Program,” Mark shared. “I feel incredibly fortunate to join Safe Harbor’s amazing team. Safe Harbor has already made a meaningful difference in my family’s life, and I’m excited to help extend that support to even more members of the Coronado community.”

In his role as Development Director, Mark will lead Safe Harbor Coronado’s fundraising strategies and foster community partnerships, helping to sustain and grow the organization’s impact on those who live, work, and go to school on Coronado.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Safe Harbor team,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director of Safe Harbor Coronado. “His connection to our mission, combined with his strategic vision and professional experience, make him an excellent person to help us build a stronger future.”

Safe Harbor Coronado provides comprehensive mental health services in Coronado. Through a range of programs and counseling services, Safe Harbor Coronado empowers individuals to build resilience and emotional well-being while fostering a stigma-free environment for help-seeking behaviors. Safe Harbor’s programs are available to all members of the Coronado community, regardless of financial means. For more information about Safe Harbor Coronado, their programs and services, visit www.safeharborcoronado.org.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Steve and Elizabeth Wampler Inspire at Smithsonian with Powerful Message on Innovation, Resilience, and Rethinking What’s Possible

People

The Best Kept Secrets Just Outside Coronado for Beating Addiction

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Susan Shine

People

Coronado Meals on Wheels Hosts Councilmember Amy Steward

People

Discover Coronado Taps Industry Veteran for Top Sales Role

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Hands-On Film Class with Tony Perri – April 26-June 14

Education

Coronado Middle School Launches Esports Club, Creating a New Space for Student Engagement

Community News

Sharp Coronado to Participate in County-wide Emergency Drill on April 17

Community News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

People

Coronado Meals on Wheels Hosts Councilmember Amy Steward

More Local News

Coronado’s Beaches Are Closed Again

News

Mexico’s Sewage Construction Pushes More Wastewater into Tijuana River

News

Coronado Unified School District Votes to Remain in Sewage Litigation

Community News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Sharp Hospital Auxiliary’s Fundraiser Will Feature Local Small Businesses