Get a Taste of vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

Colleen is a ray of sunshine welcoming guests into vomFASS. The business owner prioritizes product quality and packaging with the variety of goods in her shop. From olive oils to bourbons to jams, there are multiple options for everyone. Situated in the beautiful Coronado Ferry Landing, the European style tasting room and gift shop invites both locals and visitors to stop in, get cozy, and pick up a gift for themselves or a loved one on the way out. Colleen smiles, “It makes me so happy when we see tourists make multiple visits to us on their trip. Vacation time is so valuable, and they are choosing to spend their time with us.” The bar side of the tasting room highlights over 150+ wines and whiskeys; patrons can enjoy a glass or experiment with a flight!

Colleen entices wine lovers with the vomFASS bimonthly wine club, delivering unique wines six times a year. This low commitment, high quality club introduces new wines and includes hosted events for members. If you receive a wine that doesn’t match your palette, Colleen is happy to switch it out for you. Joining the wine club costs $50 and provides two bottles of carefully selected wine. Contact Colleen to be part of the wine club today!

Good Gifts with vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

With bottles made to stack, mix, and match, there is a gift for everyone at vomFASS. Some favorites that Colleen points out include a grapefruit liquor that she swears mixes well with everything. Her pick is to combine it with tequila. Tennessee sour mash is another favorite.

With product mixing to create packages, Colleen provides examples of some of the options they handpick. “We have done a ‘Tour of Scotland,’ ‘Whiskey Around the World,’ and an “Irish Set.’” She also enjoys putting together selections of jams and describes the fruit infused vinegars as amazing.

VomFASS provides variety for connoisseurs and novices alike. Their Bourbon Old Fashioned Pre-Mixed Cocktail can be poured straight over ice and appeals to all bourbon lovers. Big things at Coronado Tasting Room come in small batches, like the whiskey! The drink is made by blending a small batch bourbon whiskey with angostura and orange bitters and natural cherry juice before being refined with pure cane sugar.

Holiday Parties and Corporate Gifts

In addition to personal gifts, corporate gifts and party space is waiting for you! Book your holiday parties early as dates are limited. Your guests can participate in spirit and wine tastings while nibbling on cold snacks and charcuteries – a fun and indulgent experience for groups. Let’s not forget that the premier location at the Coronado Ferry Landing is a beautiful backdrop for all your festivities.

VomFASS at the Ferry Landing is a Community Partner

Colleen talks about how the relationship with the community extends beyond the storefront. Well aware of the need to lend Supporting PAW(S) to Coronado’s Animal Shelter, Colleen champions the business down the street in every way she can. “I didn’t think I had enough time for anything, but I knew I could make time to take a dog on a walk and it would do even greater good for myself!”

Up next for their support of the shelter is the first annual Uptown Coronado Walkabout that Colleen is helping to spearhead. “We are currently planning the Uptown Coronado Walkabout and it extends out to PAWS to make sure they get seen.” Later on in the month vomFASS looks forward to contributing to the annual PAWS of Coronado’s HOWL-O-WEEN taking place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

VomFASS also supports the community as a certified Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Businesses. Bring in your oil and vinegar bottles and refill them at the taproom. Colleen says that you do NOT need to repurchase the same flavors but can refill and try something new. Recycling is good, reusing is best! To support the initiative even further, vomFASS provides a 20% off discount when you reuse your empty bottles

Some of the other organizations vomFASS supports include Challenged Sailors San Diego, Coronado Promenade Concerts and Coronado School of the Arts.

1201 1st St #101 • 619-534-5034

Coronado Tasting Room Website

VomFASS Website • Instagram • Facebook





