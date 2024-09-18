Lend a Supporting PAW(S) to Coronado’s Animal Shelter

As a well established and community known non profit organization, Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) may surprise you with the amount of help they still need. A behind-the-scenes tour of the PAWS Coronado facility left me astounded – both at how well the staff optimizes the space, but also how much help one of Coronado’s most notable non profits still needs.

PAWS of Coronado Facility Setup and Overcrowding

For the last two years, PAWS has been operating at 200-300% capacity and the shelter has never been cleared. I walk through the facility with Jennifer Stein, Senior Manager of Fund Development. She points out where dogs are kept that are not built out for animals. This includes the laundry room, garage, animal acquainting room and one trailer in the parking lot. This is actually an improvement as a second trailer was removed last week.

PAWS makes impressive use out of their space and the donations they receive. Jennifer explains, “This building was built about 14 years ago, originally for an animal control extension of the police department. It was not built for the capacity of nine large dogs that need to be separated.” Some changes that have been made to accommodate a full animal shelter include changing over the door handles to doorknobs so dogs can’t open them, increasing the height of the fences from 6 feet to 8 feet, new AstroTurf covering concrete instead of dirt to preventing digging, and making the wall panels thicker to avoid dog jail breaks.

PAWS of Coronado Laundry Room and Medical Room

The laundry room operates with donated residential washers and dryers which they run through pretty fast. Jennifer shares, “It would be great if we could have an industrial washer and dryer, the donated ones are great, but we do a lot of laundry with sheets, towels, and blankets. The pet hair definitely clogs it up so we go through a few.”

Another area Jennifer would love to see funds for improvement is their medical room. “We currently can give fluids, do blood work, handle splint repairs and some smaller medical necessities. If we could turn this into a sterile environment with proper drainage it would allow us to spay and neuter here which would really help with our cost.” Currently, a PAWS team member has to drive the animals off site for larger procedures which takes time and coordination, not to mention the cost of the procedures by another veterinarian.

Raising Capital for PAWS of Coronado

While Jennifer and the PAWS team utilizes the space above and beyond what most would do, she shares what goes into a full scale renovation. “You need an architect, a capital improvement plan, and anywhere from 1-3 million dollars, depending on what you are doing with the space.”

PAWS is currently on the list for the City of Coronado’s Capital Improvement Program in which $100,000 has been allocated during the 2023-2024 year. The funds are specifically for pre-design architectural and cost estimation services to plan for potential upgrades to the existing facilities. Kelli Maples, senior management analyst for the city and project lead weighs in. “Since these funds were unspent, they have been carried over to the current year’s budget. According to the attached ‘Long Term Project Timeline’ (found on the last page of the City’s approved FY24-25 budget) we are currently in the planning and needs assessment phase. Design and construction are anticipated to follow in the coming years, with an estimated total project cost of $3M.”

Kelli assures, “We are actively moving forward with this project, collaborating with PAWS and several consultants to guide the process.”

Annual Grant Submission for Paws

In June, PAWS was one of the recipients of the City of Coronado’s allocation of $1 Million in Community Grant Funds. While PAWS received $17,700 in funding for its animal services, it was denied a grant in the social services category. In that category, the grant was requested for retrofitting and wrapping a vehicle. PAWS bought the vehicle to transport animals for various reasons. A common reason is neutering/spaying the animals. Another is an outreach service, such as a mobile vaccine, and to give care to animals whose owners don’t have transportation. This will reduce pet surrenders.

This specific grant was denied due to social services category. Kelli explained, “The readers felt that the proposal simply did not align with the social services category,” she said. “This was an interesting one, because the readers express support of PAWS and the program, but they felt that they couldn’t score it well because it did not align with the rubric.” Jennifer notes that this is only the organization’s fourth year applying for grants as she has made an effort to diverse fund streams for PAWS.

Fortunately, an anonymous donor has designed the wrap for the van and is paying for its implementation. Be on the lookout for the new PAWS van around town!

Animal Surrenders

PAWS of Coronado will always accept animal surrenders and animals found in Coronado. All animal shelters in San Diego County are no kill shelters. If you find an animal outside of Coronado, please take those animals to the shelter in their jurisdiction.

Animal surrendering should be a last resort and should follow the safest process for the pet. Dropping animals off in Coronado can be dangerous with the busy streets. Some animals have been founded tied up outside of PAWS on a pole. Jennifer shares that there is a much better way to surrender an animal.

First, the owner can reach out to PAWS when they need help caring for their animal. Jennifer says, “Our first goal is to always see if we can keep the animal and owner united. PAWS has great resources for behavior issues, contacts for food banks, and can help with vaccinations.” However, if the owner still decides to part with the animal, it’s best to call ahead so PAWS can be ready for intake and get more information. For example, when you drop off your pet, you can provide the pet’s medical records and other information that would be helpful for a successful adoption – are you experiencing any behavioral issues? Does your animal love kids? The more information the better in securing a successful rehoming.

Surrenders in Real Time

As I interview Jennifer, a woman comes in with a pet rabbit she found in an outside dumpster. Another PAWS team member asks questions to gather information. Such as, where exactly the animal was found and if there was any other information the finder could provide. Next, they scan the rabbit for a microchip – to no avail. While they get ready to share the information on social media, looking for its owners, they will now place the rabbit in the intake room.

Due to overflowing capacity, there is currently a cat in the intake room so they will have to reorganize their animals. The intake part of the process makes sure the animal is safe to be around others and is not contagious with any illness. As a small facility, any illness has a high risk of infecting the population. If no one claims the rabbit within three days, it will move from being a “lost animal” to property of PAWS for rehoming.

Be sure your pets are microchipped AND registered to you. If you aren’t sure, make an appointment at PAWS and they can verify that information. If you have moved, PAWS can confirm the microchip company for you to call and update your address.

PAWS main focus is on cats and dogs. As a rabbit is considered a small animal, PAWS is less equipped to handle it. This means a PAWS team member will go out and source food and any other needs the animal has. Jennifer shares that they have had turtles, bearded dragons, a bird, and even a rat before. For the turtle, PAWS purchased a swimming pool and light for it, but those are examples of items that weren’t originally on hand. For all of their animals, PAWS works with rescues to see if there is a good fit. If no one claims the rabbit, PAWS will reach out to San Diego House Rabbit Society. This organization is better equipped to handle and rehome the small animal.

Volunteer Opportunities for All

As of September 16, 2024, there are 22 dogs and seven cats available for adoption. During my visit, Joker came bounding back from a walk with a volunteer, tennis ball in mouth, and tail wagging. Joker is a mixed breed at 55 lbs and about a year and a half old. They call him an adventurous cuddle bug with eyes the color of melted chocolate. If Joker seems like a good fit, you can check him out here.

By having volunteers walk with the dogs, play with them in the area in the back, or even foster them short term (one-day fosters are a thing!), animals have a great chance at adoption. In addition to enjoying some outside time, “the volunteers are able to give us more information about the dog – do they love to sunbathe, play catch, take car rides. They take photos of them, and we can update their website bio.”

Eve is the current longest-term resident, clocking just over 600 days at the shelter. She does periodically have fosters but is still looking for her forever home. If there’s one thing that defines Eve, it’s her insatiable love for play. Whether it’s chasing after tennis balls in the yard by herself, playing with interactive toys, or engaging in a game of tug-of-war, Eve’s playful spirit is contagious and will keep you entertained for hours on end.

One Dog’s Success Story – From PAWS shelter to Coronado Dog Mayor!

Jennifer shares the story of Valkyrie, a 2-year old mixed breed. “She came into our care as a stray, presenting a range of challenges. She was placed on a specific care pathway to address both her medical and behavioral needs that were present upon her arrival at our facility.

“Medically, Valkyrie suffered from an old laceration to her eye that had never properly healed, causing her significant pain. After careful consideration and consultation, eye removal surgery was recommended and scheduled. This procedure resulted in a full recovery. Valkyrie no longer experiences pain resulting from her old wound and it eliminated the need for ongoing medication.

“Behaviorally, Valkyrie faced several challenges, including restraint sensitivity, resource guarding, and high arousal in a shelter setting. Through dedicated care and tailored interventions, Valkyrie overcame these hurdles. She blossomed into a clever and playful pup who adores treats and interactive playtime.

“In addition, post-adoption support was crucial for Valkyrie. The grant enabled us to provide in-home care to ensure her transition was smooth and successful. This ongoing support helped her adjust to her new environment and reinforced positive behaviors.

“Valkyrie’s journey from a stray with multiple challenges to a beloved family member and community leader as our current Canine Mayor highlights the transformative impact of the Behavior program. Her story is a testament to how dedicated care and targeted support can change the lives of dogs in need.”

Lend a Supporting PAW(S)

You can support PAWS by adopting, fostering, volunteering, monetary donations, and supporting their PAWsome events, just to name a few! Check out the upcoming PAWS Howl-o-ween at the Ferry Landing, date to be released soon! It will be an amazing day of fun, fur, and festivities! Complete with a pet costume contest, live music, local shopping, and of course – meeting animals ready for adoption!

Follow @pawsofcoronado · 1395 1st St. · PAWS of Coronado Website





