CCC at The Ferry Landing – Don’t Let the Cart Fool You, It’s More Than Just Coffee

Coronado Coffee Company is more than a cart without wheels. This small but mighty coffee company has everything you can want from a traditional coffee shop. Since Luis Madrid took over on March 16, 2020 (yes, that March), he has challenged what CCC at The Ferry Landing is capable of.

Luis is no stranger to coffee. After working at Café Del Sol, which was located outside of Bay Books (at its 1029 Orange Ave location), he then bought the coffee cart at age 19 and renamed it Café Madrid. It was well-known in Coronado as a staple outside of Bay Books. That is, until the the Bay Books building was demolished to make way for new businesses. After the plans fell through to move locations, Luis Madrid Set Up Shop at Coronado Coffee Company.

He discusses the transition, “Everything was just difficult at the moment [in March 2020]. We were literally just trying to survive, but then we noticed that not many shops were open. The locals that we had on that side [the 1000 block of Orange] were still coming to this side. It was awesome! They forget how cool it can be with the views at the bay. A lot of locals that live in this area, they are happy. We’re happy that we moved here. It’s a whole new project.”

What You Can Find at CCC at The Ferry Landing

Some of the new projects Luis has implemented include partnering with Dinky Donut Shack to provide customers with the fun and fresh donuts daily. He also has upped the breakfast game with eight unique acai bowl options. Try the Crown Cruncher with acai, granola, cocoa nibs, coconut, hemp seeds, blueberries, strawberries, banana, and your choice of peanut butter or almond butter.

Another favorite on the menu is the Nutella Banana Latte, which uses real Nutella. Enjoy it hot, iced, or as a frappe. Coming the first week of September are fall flavors, including pumpkin, which is always a favorite in autumn.

Something to look forward to is a Coronado Coffee Company first – merch! Kicking off the merchandise rollout are bike jerseys. This is a nod to the community of regular riders that include CCC at the Ferry Landing on their route. Additionally, you’ll soon find shirts, hoodies, and hats.

What Luis really appreciates about the Ferry Landing as the home for the coffee shop are the customers it attracts. In addition to the biking community, there are a lot of locals who frequent the shop as well as tourists acting like locals. He says that tourists “enjoy coming here in the mornings. Even when they’re just visiting for a couple of days, they feel like it’s their local spot. It’s cool that they’re just visiting, and they feel like they are part of the community. Whether they come from Texas or Oklahoma or Tennessee, they make us their spot.”

Neighboring Business – Lil’ Piggy’s Bar-B-Q

Another big transition for Luis was going from six employees at Cafe Madrid to the team of 35 between Coronado Coffee Company and the neighboring Lil’ Piggy’s, for which Luis is also managing partner. At Lil’ Piggy’s you’ll find deals like Military Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Kids Eat Free (with an adult entree) Wednesday, Daily Happy Hour from 3 to 6 pm, and a discount when you present a Locals Card.

In addition to taking care of the patrons, Lil Piggy’s is also a philanthropic business in its support to Coronado Schools Foundation and Safe Harbor Coronado. Coming up, Luis shares that Lil’ Piggy’s is proud to continue their support over the bridge with Designing Dreams. “For kids fighting cancer who are in the hospital, they remodel their rooms. When they come back home, they get a full new dream room of their style. We’ve been promoting them for a couple of years now. On September 19th, 20% of our proceeds will go to them. We do that once a year, we are really proud to be part of that.”

Business Catering

Lil’ Piggy’s and Coronado Coffee Company both offer catering options. For Lil’ Piggy’s, place a catering order for delivery or for a two-hour full service catering experience. Current customer favorites at Lil’ Piggy’s include the new rib sandwich, stuffed burritos and the fully loaded potato – over about two pounds of food!

At Coronado Coffee Company, coffee comes in 96 oz catering containers with 24-hour notice.

Stop by Lil’ Piggy’s Bar-B-Q during the week for various specials.

Daily Happy Hour 3-6 PM • Military Mondays • Taco Tuesdays • Kids Eat Free Wednesdays • Locals Card Discount

