Retail Changes Continue on Orange Avenue

Tractors recently made quick work of tearing down a portion of the former Bay Books in the 1000 block of Orange Avenue. Onlookers were surprised at how quickly it was demolished to make way for new retail spaces coming this summer. Mike Moser of Retail Insite, who is working on leasing the entire block owned by Kleege Enterprises, said that the old bookstore site will house three new retail spaces. He commented that several health and wellness uses, and multiple women’s boutiques are in the works for leases on the block that also includes storefronts on C Avenue. He confirmed that Wild Dove Boutique, a women’s fashion store, and Daisy Blue, also a women’s fashion store, owned by the Pretty Please Boutique located down on Orange Avenue, will be two of the new tenants. “We potentially have all the spaces leased and are just waiting to get contracts signed,” he said.

The highly anticipated Buona Forchetta, in the former El Cordova Garage site, held a soft opening this week and will be open soon. A new F45 gym will also be going in the same building in the near future. The new Bay Books is scheduled to potentially open next week down the block in the former Bullshirt location. The Orange Avenue Corridor is a hub of activity and definitely the place to watch.

