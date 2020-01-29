F45 Coronado to Open This Spring

F45 will be the newest gym in Coronado this spring, but owner Chris is determined to bring something above and beyond just another gym. Chris shares, “We are coming to be a positive addition, to provide a service that keeps locals healthy and fit. We are not just offering workouts, we look forward to being part of the community.”

What is F45?

According to their website, “The ‘F’ stands for functional training, a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement. The 45 is the total amount of time for sweat-dripping, heart-pumping fun.” The Australian based company has hundreds of locations across the world. F45 Coronado, however, is an individually owned and operated location. Chris is excited for his first location and to connect with clients. While he is interested in opening up a couple more locations in San Diego, his priority right now is Coronado.

What The Schedule Will Look Like

Each class is a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout and no workout is the same. F45 offers three cardio and two resistance days with one super circuit that has both resistance and cardio. When F45 opens, classes will be offered seven days a week. The weekday classes will start with five a day: two morning, one afternoon, two evening. There will be 3-4 weekend classes around brunch time. The weekend classes extend from 45 minutes to an hour and are considered a “Hollywood Workout.” This includes a live “DJ and really cool vibes.”

The Physical Location

Located at 1000 C Avenue, Suite B, F45 is at the same building space as Buona Forchetta. According to Chris, the restaurant will use about 2/3 of the space and F45 will use the other third. However, F45 will have their own private bathrooms and a separate shower space. “It will be nice because you have privacy. You can shower and not have to walk back through the class. It’s really nice to have.”

What To Expect Inside

The space will have a variety of workout equipment, “everything from kettle bells, rowing machine, sled track, battle ropes, bikes, agility ladder, medicine balls, and a new piece of equipment: YBells.”

In addition to the physical equipment, “we have so much technology and innovation. We have a F45 LionHeart Wireless Heart Rate Monitor. We have two screens in the space that show where people are at in their fat burning, muscle building, and more. It’s live time, wireless, fun, and competitive. When you see on the screen and think ‘that guy is crushing it!’, others can cheer them on. It keeps the environment fun, and coaches are able to keep an eye on athletes and make sure they are in the right zones and being safe.” Chris adds that since they are able to see heart rates among other metrics, classes feel like “personal training and coaching in a large setting.”

Membership

Founding Memberships are available now. A $50 deposit is required and there is a limited quantity. Aside from the being the best deal, founding members will also be solicited for their feedback on class times and general opinions on F45 Coronado.

Learn more about F45 Coronado: