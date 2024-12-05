Make your way to uptown Coronado and shop the holidays at the Ferry Landing! Enjoy an afternoon and stop in for yourself and loved ones. From clothing to dining to the best white elephant gifts, you’ll find everything you need.

Ferry Landing Dining and Coffee

Peohe’s invites you to celebrate the holidays with its stunning views of San Diego Bay. This Christmas Eve and day, enjoy a specially crafted three-course menu featuring their prime rib, lobster tail and more. Celebrating at home? Opt for the convenience of “To-Go” meal packs featuring prime rib for $140 or citrus roasted salmon for $100. Give the gift of good taste with Peohe’s — for every $100 in holiday gift cards purchased, receive two $20 reward cards. Make this holiday season unforgettable with Peohe’s exceptional dining.

Coronado Coffee Company is delighted to share that their winter specials have arrived, and they are cooler than Santa’s sleigh. Stop by and get your coffee, hot or iced. For specials and more, follow them on Instagram.

Lil’ Piggy’s Bar-B-Q is serving up braised bourbon turkey legs for the holiday season. You can also dine at Lil’ Piggy’s to take advantage of for various specials weekly specials:

Daily Happy Hour 3-6 PM • Military Mondays • Taco Tuesdays • Kids Eat Free Wednesdays • Locals Card Discount

Give the gift of unforgettable dining this holiday season from Village Pizzeria! Through December 24, receive a bonus $25 gift card when you purchase a $100 gift card. Perfect for gifting — or treating yourself! Available in-store or online.

A delicious treat for the sweet tooth on your holiday list — through the end of December, Coronado’s Cold Stone is offering 10% of all ice cream purchases. Not valid for purchasing gift cards.

Shop & Play at the Ferry Landing

Lisa’s Boutique is currently offering a free gift with purchase on all Brighton Jewelry products. Up to $75 in value!

‘Tis the season for dressing up! Stop by Miss Match for a local’s discount of 20% off.



vomFASS is a perfect destination for both personal and corporate gift giving. Bottles of their signature liqueurs are meant to be mixed, matched, and packaged in sets of three. Oil and vinegar combinations are perfect for the holiday hostess in your life. The best part? You get to taste before you buy!

Holiday shopping just got better at San Diego Trading Co. with their current Special Offer: All apparel, footwear and eyewear are Buy 1, Get the 2nd at 50% OFF (on equal or lesser valued items). Don’t miss out on this perfect chance to treat yourself and your loved ones this holiday season and get the best deals.

On the Bay

Hop on a jet ski or take a boat ride with San Diego Jet Ski Rentals. Book directly at sandiego-jetskirentals.com and use PROMO code NADO2024 at checkout for a 20% discount. Valid thru January 2, 2025.

December is when the water is the smoothest and optimal!

