CHA to Hold Community Collecting Days: Coronado Lawn Bowling History

Coronado Historical Association
For 90 years, Coronado Lawn Bowling Club (CLBC) has been a beloved pastime, fostering camaraderie and community spirit. The Coronado Historical Association is embarking on a project to create an exhibit that celebrates this cherished tradition.

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is calling on the community to contribute to this upcoming exhibit. To enrich our understanding of this historical narrative and create an inclusive and comprehensive exhibit, the CHA is inviting all interested individuals to participate in the Coronado Lawn Bowling History Community Collecting Days.

These events are scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 22, and will be held at the Coronado Historical Association’s museum, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on both days. The purpose of these events is to encourage community members to share their photographs, documents, objects, and stories related to Coronado Lawn Bowling.

During the Collecting Days, CHA staff and dedicated volunteers, as well as CLBC representatives, will be present to provide information about the forthcoming exhibit and offer assistance in scanning photos and capturing oral histories. This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to share their memories, personal experiences, and any memorabilia that can help illustrate the history of lawn bowling in Coronado.

The resulting exhibit promises to be a compelling testament to the recreational and social history of Coronado, showcasing the experiences and contributions of lawn bowlers in our city over the years. By participating in the Community Collecting Days, you become a vital part of preserving this important facet of our shared heritage.

So, mark your calendars and join the Coronado Historical Association in honoring the past and shaping the future by contributing to the preservation of Coronado Lawn Bowling history. Your stories, photographs, and documents are essential pieces to preserving this important aspect of our community’s recreational heritage.



Coronado Historical Association
