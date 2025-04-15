Coronado Residents Bring 32nd Annual Classy Golf Classic to Coronado to Benefit Cancer Community

Thirty-two years ago, cancer survivor and Coronado resident Craig Pollard founded the charity Cancer for College while he was a student at the University of Southern California. On Friday, May 23, the non-profit will host its 32nd Annual Classy Golf Classic at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course for a day dedicated to raising funds for cancer survivors.

“The first year, we raised $500 and gave it all away,” said Pollard, who moved to Coronado with his wife Stacy in 2024. “Over the years, we’ve gained quite a loyal following of supporters who help us sell out the golf tournament annually. We’ve really found a home here at Coronado Golf Course, where we’ve held the event for the last 13 years. Our supporters love the vibe of the island, and it makes for the perfect setting for the event.”

Since its founding, Cancer for College has awarded over $7 million in scholarships to survivors across the country, with a special focus on the local community in San Diego. In 2025, the charity will award $1 million in need-based college scholarships, medical debt relief and educational experiences to survivors impacted physically, emotionally, and financially by the disease.

This year, the charity plans to surprise two local San Diego cancer survivors with a $10,000 scholarship at the post-round after party. “One of the best parts of being involved with the charity is when we get to award the scholarships to the recipients,” said Pollard, who on top of being a cancer survivor is also a double amputee. “I love it that our donors get to participate and witness the effect their participation and donations have on our incredible scholars. The scholarships are need-based so the families have had to bear an incredible burden of not only seeing their child go through cancer, but undergo the financial toll cancer can put on a family. Medical Debt is the number one cause of personal bankruptcy in this country and Cancer for College is doing their best to relieve some of that burden,” said Pollard.

While the golf portion of the event is sold out, there are still opportunities for hole sponsorships and after-party tickets, which include food, drinks, entertainment, and a front-row seat to the scholarship reveals. Tickets for the after-party event can be found by visiting www.classy.org/event/2025-classy-golf-classic/e655556. Anyone interested in volunteering may contact [email protected] for information with shifts available throughout the day.

