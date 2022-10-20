Thursday, October 20, 2022
How Much Would You Pay (For Charity) for Will Ferrell’s Stinky Golf Socks?

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was in Coronado at the end of September to participate in a charity golf tournament benefitting Cancer for College, an organization that provides scholarships to cancer survivors. As part of the event, the organization auctioned off “extremely valuable items” like Ferrell’s stinky golf socks.

The Coronado Municipal Golf Course hosted the event on September 30 and the auction was held at the course’s Feast and Fareway venue. Shared on Feast and Fareway’s Instagram page was the moment when the sock auction was announced (starting bid… “10 bucks”):

Related article in The San Diego Union Tribune.

 

 

 



