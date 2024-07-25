Thursday, July 25, 2024
Coronado Playhouse Presents “Exit Pursued by a Bear,” A Dark Revenge Comedy

"Exit Pursued by a Bear" runs from August 16 to September 8, 2024, Thursday-Saturday at 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.

Coronado Playhouse is thrilled to announce its latest production, “Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” a dark revenge comedy by celebrated playwright Lauren Gunderson. The show will be directed by Kira Blaskovich, marking her second directorial project at Coronado Playhouse following her successful direction of “Ripcord” last year.

“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” dives deep into themes of recognition, education, and forgiveness, all wrapped in a comedic yet thought-provoking narrative. “Last year, I chose to direct ‘Ripcord’ because it was a story of people who seemed vastly different finding common ground and a deep understanding of each other,” Blaskovich shares. “This play takes that theme and expands it. At its core, it is about how we can see each other through the lens of empathy, even when so much baggage is piled up between us.”

Inspired by one of the most famous stage directions in theatre from William Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale,” where a character exits the stage “pursued by a bear,” Gunderson’s play takes this absurd and bizarre direction and weaves it into a story full of wild and beautiful characters. The plot centers around Nan, who ties up her abusive husband, surrounds him with honey and meat, and hopes bears will come to remove him from her life. With the support of her gay best friend dressed in a cheerleader costume and a stripper friend who introduces her to Shakespeare, the play navigates seamlessly between humor and shocking twists.

“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” promises to inspire audiences through its blend of humor, theatre, and the threat of violence, encouraging self-examination and hope. “This play inspires its characters toward self-examination and hope – hope that, by making different choices, we can acknowledge our mistakes, forgive ourselves and each other, and move on to a brighter future. Hopefully, before we get eaten by bears – cause they’re out there, y’all!” Blaskovich adds with a smile.

Blaskovich, an award-winning actor and director with over 25 years in the performing arts, brings a wealth of experience to this production. Having performed in Coronado Playhouse’s productions of “Clue,” “The Old Man in the Old Moon,” and “Macbeth,” all directed by Desha Crownover, Blaskovich is no stranger to the stage. Her impressive directing credits in San Diego include “Witness for the Prosecution” (PowPAC) and “Anything Goes” (STA). She holds a BFA in Dramatic Art from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MFA from The American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

“Exit Pursued by a Bear” runs from August 16 to September 8, 2024, Thursday-Saturday at 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.
NOTE: This play contains strong adult language and themes that may be inappropriate for younger and sensitive audience members.
All performances held at Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado.
Single tickets $27 for all performances.
$3 Active Military, Student & Senior Discounts. Group rates available for parties of 8 or more (pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more adult tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing).
For more information contact the box office at 619-435-4856 or email  [email protected].

CPH Coronado Playhouse

Coronado Playhouse is a qualified 501(c)3 non-profit organization and San Diego County’s longest continuously run community theatre.



