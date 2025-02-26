Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Lamb's Players Theater Extends "ONCE" through April 13

Lamb’s Players Theatre announced that it is extending the massive musical hit ONCE through April 13. The production won the SAN DIEGO CRITICS CIRCLE Award for OUTSTANDING MUSICAL 2018 and enjoyed several extensions that year. The gorgeous and rousing Irish musical of love, hope and community was winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Artistic Director Robert Smyth said, “This is an adventurous time to run a
not-for-profit professional theater company. So when a show like ONCE comes along receiving loud praise and cheers from audiences and theater writers, you’d best take advantage of it. That’s why we are extending its run in two week blocks at a time.”

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7 / Sun 2
Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the
theatre’s seating section.

 

“ONCE” Showcases Multi-talented Cast at Lamb’s Players Theatre



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

CUSD Update: District Pauses Ethnic Studies Requirement, Adds Personal Finance Class

Education

Rare Disease Day is February 28 – Local Student Raises Awareness and Funds

Community News

Islander Girls’ Basketball Cruises to First Tournament Win

Sports

Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

People

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

City of Coronado

