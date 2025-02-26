Lamb’s Players Theater Extends “ONCE” through April 13

Lamb’s Players Theatre announced that it is extending the massive musical hit ONCE through April 13. The production won the SAN DIEGO CRITICS CIRCLE Award for OUTSTANDING MUSICAL 2018 and enjoyed several extensions that year. The gorgeous and rousing Irish musical of love, hope and community was winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Artistic Director Robert Smyth said, “This is an adventurous time to run a

not-for-profit professional theater company. So when a show like ONCE comes along receiving loud praise and cheers from audiences and theater writers, you’d best take advantage of it. That’s why we are extending its run in two week blocks at a time.”

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7 / Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the

theatre’s seating section.





