Saturday, April 11, 2026
Stage

CoSA brings Disney’s “Freaky Friday” to the stage

1 min.
CoSA
CoSA

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory will perform Disney’s “Freaky Friday” over two weekends in April.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom’s big wedding.

“Freaky Friday” is a new musical based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, and it’s a hilarious, contemporary update on an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other’s lives first-hand, if only for a day.

“Delightfully spunky” with “timeless appeal” (Variety), “Freaky Friday” features a new book by Bridget Carpenter (Parenthood) and an original pop/rock score by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (“Next to Normal”). This dynamic story puts a fresh spin on a “polished, peppy, modern fairy tale” (The Washington Post).

“Freaky Friday” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI and the production is licensed by MTI.

“‘Freaky Friday’ is a really fun musical which has a mixture of pop music and ballads and big musical theatre dance numbers,” shares Director Barbara Wolf shares. “It has great heart in that it is about an overworked mom and her high school age daughter who think they are polar opposites until a magic hourglass transforms them into each other and they suddenly see the world through each other’s eyes.”

The show will take the stage on Friday, April 17 at 7pm, Saturday April 18 at 7pm, Sunday April 19 at 2pm, Friday, April 24 at 7pm and Saturday, April 25 at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased at cosafoundation.org.



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