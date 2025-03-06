Thursday, March 6, 2025
Murder, Music, and Mayhem: Coronado Playhouse Presents “Curtains”

Curtains, the hilariously suspenseful musical comedy whodunit by Kander and Ebb, follows local detective Frank Cioffi, a musical theatre aficionado, as he investigates a talentless leading lady’s mysterious murder. Blending mystery, romance, and Broadway razzle-dazzle, Curtains will keep audiences guessing and laughing from start to finish.

Coronado Playhouse proudly invites you to an evening of intrigue, laughter, and show-stopping musical theatre with Curtains, running March 7 through March 30, 2025. With music by the legendary John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Rupert Holmes, this comedic murder mystery is a delightful tribute to Broadway’s golden age.

“At its heart, Curtains is about artists finding resilience and connection through their work. It’s a love letter to the magic of putting on a musical—even when things go terribly (and hilariously) wrong,” says Director Elissa Russell. Set in the bustling world of theatre in 1959, Curtains opens on a dramatic night at Boston’s Colonial Theatre, where the cast of the new musical “Robbin’ Hood” is taking their first bows. But when the talentless leading lady mysteriously drops dead during her curtain call, the show’s success hangs in the balance. Enter Detective Frank Cioffi, a charmingly quirky investigator with a deep love for musical theatre. With the entire cast and crew as potential suspects, Cioffi must uncover the killer while navigating backstage rivalries, romantic entanglements, and the pressures of making the struggling production Broadway-ready. Along the way, he finds himself unexpectedly smitten with one of the cast members and even offers his own theatrical insights to save the show.

Filled with twists, turns, and plenty of laughs, Curtains is more than just a ‘whodunit’—it’s a celebration of everything that makes musicals in particular magical. From glitzy theatrical numbers to heartfelt ballads, this Tony-nominated production delivers a dazzling blend of suspense, comedy, and romance, set against the glamorous backdrop of showbiz. Nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and recipient of Drama Desk Awards, Curtains is a sparkling, feel-good production that will have you humming its tunes long after the final curtain falls.

Whether you’re a fan of classic musicals, love a great mystery, or simply want to laugh the night away, Curtains is the perfect choice. Packed with witty insider humor, clever plot twists, and memorable songs like “Show People” and “A Tough Act to Follow,” this production promises an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Curtains
March 7-30, 2025
Thursday-Saturday @ 8pm
Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm

Music by John Kander
Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Book by Rupert Holmes
Original Book and Concept by Peter Stone
Additional Lyrics by John Kander and Rupert Holmes

Directed by Elissa Russell
Music Director Kailee Ash-Ray
Choreographer Chelsea Zeffiro

“It’s a gorgeous, heartfelt celebration of the romance of musicals.” – The Guardian

“This final musical from legendary collaborators Kander and Ebb is an absolute must-see.” – Theatre Tonic

“A delightful, crowd-pleasing whodunit musical!” — The New York Times

“An irresistible combination of showbiz and suspense!” — Entertainment Weekly

“A charming and witty homage to musical theatre!” — The Wall Street Journal

“A hilariously entertaining show with a heart of gold!” — Broadway World

All performances held at Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

