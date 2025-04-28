Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery on a Police Officer, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 12 to April 18.

Arrests:

Battery

April 13: A 56-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for battery, a crime that carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Driving on a suspended license

April 13: A 30-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving on a DUI-related, suspended license. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and possible vehicle impoundment and installation of an ignition interlock device.

Corporal injury

April 14: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges charges under a statute prohibiting the willful infliction of corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition on a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, or the parent of the offender’s child. As a felony, the charge carries a possible penalty of up to four years in prison.

Buying or selling a stolen vehicle

April 15: A 59-year-old man was arrested on felony charges prohibiting buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, knowing that it was stolen. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, as well as possession of a controlled substance. The first charge carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison; the second, 16 months to three years in prison; and the third, one to three years incarceration, depending on the charge level.

Public intoxication

April 16: A 34-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Battery on a police officer without injury

April 17: A 21-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for battery on a police officer without injury, which carries a possible penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Battery, violation of parole

April 17: A 54-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for battery and a parole violation. He faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Public intoxication

April 18: A 35-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Incidents reported:

April 12

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injury

Forgery/fraud report

Petty theft report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance

Fight in progress (2 incidents)

April 13

Reckless driving

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Suspicious vehicle

Battery

April 14

Traffic accident, minor injury

Noise disturbance

Petty theft

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Petty theft report

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Domestic violence

Suspicious vehicle

April 15

Noise disturbance

Grand theft report

Vandalism report

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check

April 16

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Drunk in public

April 17

Noise disturbance

Battery

Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Hit and run, no injuries

General disturbance

Petty theft

April 18

Noise disturbance (5 incidents)

Drunk in public (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Stolen vehicle report

Reckless driving

Grand theft report

Petty theft report





