Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery on a Police Officer, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 12 to April 18.
Arrests:
Battery
April 13: A 56-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for battery, a crime that carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Driving on a suspended license
April 13: A 30-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving on a DUI-related, suspended license. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and possible vehicle impoundment and installation of an ignition interlock device.
Corporal injury
April 14: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges charges under a statute prohibiting the willful infliction of corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition on a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, or the parent of the offender’s child. As a felony, the charge carries a possible penalty of up to four years in prison.
Buying or selling a stolen vehicle
April 15: A 59-year-old man was arrested on felony charges prohibiting buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, knowing that it was stolen. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, as well as possession of a controlled substance. The first charge carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison; the second, 16 months to three years in prison; and the third, one to three years incarceration, depending on the charge level.
Public intoxication
April 16: A 34-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Battery on a police officer without injury
April 17: A 21-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for battery on a police officer without injury, which carries a possible penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Battery, violation of parole
April 17: A 54-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for battery and a parole violation. He faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Public intoxication
April 18: A 35-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Incidents reported:
April 12
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Forgery/fraud report
- Petty theft report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
- Fight in progress (2 incidents)
April 13
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Suspicious vehicle
- Battery
April 14
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Noise disturbance
- Petty theft
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Petty theft report
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Domestic violence
- Suspicious vehicle
April 15
- Noise disturbance
- Grand theft report
- Vandalism report
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
April 16
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Drunk in public
April 17
- Noise disturbance
- Battery
- Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Hit and run, no injuries
- General disturbance
- Petty theft
April 18
- Noise disturbance (5 incidents)
- Drunk in public (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Stolen vehicle report
- Reckless driving
- Grand theft report
- Petty theft report