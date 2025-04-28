Monday, April 28, 2025
Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery on a Police Officer, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 12 to April 18.

Arrests:

Battery
April 13: A 56-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for battery, a crime that carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Driving on a suspended license
April 13: A 30-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving on a DUI-related, suspended license. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and possible vehicle impoundment and installation of an ignition interlock device.

Corporal injury
April 14: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges charges under a statute prohibiting the willful infliction of corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition on a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, or the parent of the offender’s child. As a felony, the charge carries a possible penalty of up to four years in prison.

Buying or selling a stolen vehicle
April 15: A 59-year-old man was arrested on felony charges prohibiting buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, knowing that it was stolen. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, as well as possession of a controlled substance. The first charge carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison; the second, 16 months to three years in prison; and the third, one to three years incarceration, depending on the charge level.

Public intoxication
April 16: A 34-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Battery on a police officer without injury
April 17: A 21-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for battery on a police officer without injury, which carries a possible penalty of up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Battery, violation of parole
April 17: A 54-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for battery and a parole violation. He faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Public intoxication
April 18: A 35-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Incidents reported:

April 12

  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Petty theft report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance
  • Fight in progress (2 incidents)

April 13

  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Battery

April 14

  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Noise disturbance
  • Petty theft
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Petty theft report
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Domestic violence
  • Suspicious vehicle

April 15

  • Noise disturbance
  • Grand theft report
  • Vandalism report
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check

April 16

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Drunk in public

April 17

  • Noise disturbance
  • Battery
  • Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • General disturbance
  • Petty theft

April 18

  • Noise disturbance (5 incidents)
  • Drunk in public (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Reckless driving
  • Grand theft report
  • Petty theft report



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

