Monday, July 22, 2024
EducationPeople

Renee Cavanaugh Running for Reelection to CUSD Board

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Renee Cavanaugh

I have been honored to serve the students, families and community as a Coronado Unified School District School Board Trustee for the past two years.

 

When I ran to finish the term of a prior Trustee, my goals were to ensure our focus as a community remained steadfast on helping all students reach their potential and that we, as the adults who support those students, would come together with greater cooperation and unity.

I believe we have made progress. Our board meetings remain well attended by parents, students, teachers, and staff and the tenor of discussions is more productive and cooperative. As a result, we have been better able to address the issues of the school district.

And while we are looking forward to increased funding in 2027 when we plan to become a Basic Aid District, we face a number of challenges in the interim. We need to ensure that our students remain the focus and that our schools remain exemplary during that transition.

I am running for reelection to help guide our schools to that future. As a former teacher in our district, I provide a unique perspective on issues facing students, teachers and staff. Serving as President of the Board allowed me an opportunity to further develop my leadership skills and to build collaborative working relationships.

I am proud of our district, and I am inspired by our students who engage in activism, who challenge their athletic abilities, who participate in artistic endeavors, who maintain a growth mindset, who foster an acceptance of others, and who strive for their own personal achievement.

I welcome the challenges and opportunities the next four years will bring, and will always advocate what is best for students.

Renee Cavanaugh
CUSD School Board Trustee



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Summer Island Gems: CJWC Honors Three CHS Grads!

People

Fifth of July Cleanup and Emerald Keepers of the Month

Military

Coronado’s Silver Strand Affiliate of Military Officers Association of America Awards CHS Students

Education

Meet Village Elementary’s New Assistant Principal Julia Braga

Education

CUSD Announces Administrative Changes For 2024-2025 School Year

Entertainment

Coronado Film Festival Announces Head Jurors for Screenwriting Competition

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Endorses Area Candidates

Dining

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

City of Coronado

New Beach Fire Policy on Coronado’s South Beach Takes Effect July 18

Military

Coronado’s Silver Strand Affiliate of Military Officers Association of America Awards CHS Students

Letters to the Editor

Cherishing the American Spirit, Regardless of Our Background

Letters to the Editor

Call for SANDAG Sanctions

More Local News

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board Appointment Policies

City of Coronado

Aircraft Carriers to Complete Hull Swap in Coronado

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

Dining

After Decades of Business Leadership, Council Candidate Mark Fleming Hopes to Lead Coronado

City of Coronado

Construction is Underway on Some Tijuana Sewage Projects; Here’s an Updated Timeline for Repairs

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board...