Renee Cavanaugh Running for Reelection to CUSD Board

Submitted by Renee Cavanaugh

I have been honored to serve the students, families and community as a Coronado Unified School District School Board Trustee for the past two years.

When I ran to finish the term of a prior Trustee, my goals were to ensure our focus as a community remained steadfast on helping all students reach their potential and that we, as the adults who support those students, would come together with greater cooperation and unity.

I believe we have made progress. Our board meetings remain well attended by parents, students, teachers, and staff and the tenor of discussions is more productive and cooperative. As a result, we have been better able to address the issues of the school district.

And while we are looking forward to increased funding in 2027 when we plan to become a Basic Aid District, we face a number of challenges in the interim. We need to ensure that our students remain the focus and that our schools remain exemplary during that transition.

I am running for reelection to help guide our schools to that future. As a former teacher in our district, I provide a unique perspective on issues facing students, teachers and staff. Serving as President of the Board allowed me an opportunity to further develop my leadership skills and to build collaborative working relationships.

I am proud of our district, and I am inspired by our students who engage in activism, who challenge their athletic abilities, who participate in artistic endeavors, who maintain a growth mindset, who foster an acceptance of others, and who strive for their own personal achievement.

I welcome the challenges and opportunities the next four years will bring, and will always advocate what is best for students.

