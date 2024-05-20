Coronado Crime Report: Burglary and Domestic Violence (5/11-5/17)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Adella Lane

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Tolita Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Interstate 5

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/12/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of 9th Street

21 year old male

5/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory

34 year old male

5/13/2024: Burglary – Felony on 400 block of Alta Road

31 year old male

5/13/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

31 year old male

5/16/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 700 block of F Avenue

38 year old male

5/17/2024: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

50 year old male

5/17/2024: Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment, and Battery – Felony on 400 block of Coronado Bay Road

26 year old male





