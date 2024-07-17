Coronado Crime Report: Possession of Dangerous Fireworks (7/6-7/12)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Hit and Run on Strand Way
Injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and F Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Crimes Reported:
7/6/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Corporal Injury to a Spouse – Felony on 1900 block of Strand Way
48 year old male
7/6/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Rh Dana Place
31 year old male
7/7/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 2nd Street
33 year old male
7/9/2024: Possession of Unaltered Dangerous Fireworks – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 7th Street
18 year old male
7/11/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Naval Amphib Base
24 year old male
7/12/2024: Grand Theft – Felony on 1100 block of 27th Street
27 year old male