Coronado Crime Report: Possession of Dangerous Fireworks (7/6-7/12)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on Strand Way

Injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and F Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Crimes Reported:

7/6/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Corporal Injury to a Spouse – Felony on 1900 block of Strand Way

48 year old male

7/6/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Rh Dana Place

31 year old male

7/7/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 2nd Street

33 year old male

7/9/2024: Possession of Unaltered Dangerous Fireworks – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 7th Street

18 year old male

7/11/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Naval Amphib Base

24 year old male

7/12/2024: Grand Theft – Felony on 1100 block of 27th Street

27 year old male





