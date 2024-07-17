Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: Possession of Dangerous Fireworks (7/6-7/12)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on Strand Way
Injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and F Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Crimes Reported:

7/6/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Corporal Injury to a Spouse – Felony on 1900 block of Strand Way
48 year old male

7/6/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Rh Dana Place
31 year old male

7/7/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 2nd Street
33 year old male

7/9/2024: Possession of Unaltered Dangerous Fireworks – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 7th Street
18 year old male

7/11/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Naval Amphib Base
24 year old male

7/12/2024: Grand Theft – Felony on 1100 block of 27th Street
27 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

