Coronado Resident Awarded 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Program believes that every military spouse serves in their own capacity, and each year they honor outstanding spouses at the base, branch and national level for their tireless dedication to improve the collective military spouse and family experience.

For 2024, Angela Litteral has been awarded the Navy Spouse of the Year by the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Program.

A dedicated advocate and Navy spouse for 24 years, Angela’s longstanding commitment to supportive and connected communities led to her being named the 2020-2021 Armed Forces Insurance Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island Military Spouse of the Year® as well as this recent honor.

Angela’s accomplishments derive from holding key leadership roles in military support organizations, fundraising for scholarships, leading community service projects, teaching children’s programs at churches, supporting local schools, and currently helping Sailors and Marines with financial education and assistance at the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in Coronado.

Angela is married to Navy Captain Andy Litteral. They have three children, and have navigated 10 duty stations so far. Angela shares, “Being a military spouse comes with many challenges, but each duty station brings new opportunities to positively contribute to my community. Fostering an authentic community is paramount to a military family’s success and this award will greatly help me elevate my efforts to seeing families thrive no matter where they are stationed.”

To learn more about Angela, visit the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Program website.





