Monday, May 20, 2024
Military

Coronado Resident Awarded 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Program believes that every military spouse serves in their own capacity, and each year they honor outstanding spouses at the base, branch and national level for their tireless dedication to improve the collective military spouse and family experience.

For 2024, Angela Litteral has been awarded the Navy Spouse of the Year by the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Program.

A dedicated advocate and Navy spouse for 24 years, Angela’s longstanding commitment to supportive and connected communities led to her being named the 2020-2021 Armed Forces Insurance Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island Military Spouse of the Year® as well as this recent honor.

Angela’s accomplishments derive from holding key leadership roles in military support organizations, fundraising for scholarships, leading community service projects, teaching children’s programs at churches, supporting local schools, and currently helping Sailors and Marines with financial education and assistance at the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in Coronado.

Navy Captain Andy Litteral and Angela Joy Litteral (Submitted photo)

Angela is married to Navy Captain Andy Litteral. They have three children, and have navigated 10 duty stations so far. Angela shares, “Being a military spouse comes with many challenges, but each duty station brings new opportunities to positively contribute to my community. Fostering an authentic community is paramount to a military family’s success and this award will greatly help me elevate my efforts to seeing families thrive no matter where they are stationed.”

To learn more about Angela, visit the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Program website.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Navy Establishes Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) Three

Military

“What Memorial Day Means to Me”

Military

Beyond The Teams Ambassador to Compete in ParaCanoe World Championship

Community News

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony – May 18

Military

Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair – May 7

History

CHA to Host History of North Island Wine & Lecture – SOLD OUT

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Navy Establishes Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) Three

Community News

A Night in The Sandlot at Bradley Field – May 24

Dining

Liberty Call Distilling to Open Shore Duty Restaurant at 126 Orange Ave.

Community News

Port of San Diego Renews Emergency Declaration to Eradicate Invasive Seaweed in South San Diego Bay

Letters to the Editor

Why is the Coronado City Council Not Listening to and Respecting their Constituency Regarding Cays Park?

Letters to the Editor

Save the Cays Park

More Local News

Meet the New Principal of Sacred Heart Parish School

Education

Island Express, New On-Demand Electric Shuttle Starts June 4

Community News

Liberty Call Distilling to Open Shore Duty Restaurant at 126 Orange Ave.

Dining

City Council Will Decide on $31.2 Million Cays Park Redesign

City of Coronado

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Book Launch: “Whatever Happened to Marie?” Written by Vera Christa Doederlein...