Liberty Call Distilling to Open Shore Duty Restaurant at 126 Orange Ave.

Marc Lord and Bill Rogers, the owners of Liberty Call Distilling, are excited to announce the opening of their second location, Shore Duty, a full-service restaurant and bar, at 126 Orange Ave. This new venture will bring fresh and affordable dining to Lord and Rogers’ hometown and is set to open in this summer.

The 3,500-square-foot space will feature both exterior and interior designs that create a fun, friendly atmosphere. The restaurant will include a dedicated meeting space for private parties and chef-pairing dinners, making it the perfect spot for a delicious meal and handcrafted cocktails.

“We’re bringing back the roll-up doors to the restaurant, along with new paint, tables, and chairs, creating an indoor patio feel that is open and inviting,” said Rogers.

Shore Duty will offer Liberty Call’s signature and award-winning spirits, including single malt whiskey, bourbon, white and spiced rum, and gin. The drink menu will also feature classic and seasonal cocktails, local craft beers, and wines, as well as traditional spirits from across the U.S.

The food menu will showcase scratch-made items like burgers and sandwiches, as well as upscale dishes such as LanRoc Farm pork chops, grilled local fish, coffee-rubbed lamb chops, and hand-cut steaks from Hamilton Farms.

“The key to our success is doing everything by hand. From baking our own buns to grinding our beef in-house and using freshly juiced fruit for cocktails every day. It makes a difference in quality, and we want to continue this tradition at Shore Duty in Coronado,” said Lord.

The location at 126 Orange Ave has hosted several restaurants over the years, but Marc and Bill are confident they can become a long-term staple in the Coronado food scene.

“We first met the landlord Steve when he owned the Firehouse Bar and Grill and sponsored our rec softball team. We tried to move in back in 2018, but the space didn’t quite work for a distillery. When it became available again, we called Steve right away,” said Rogers.

Marc Lord and Bill Rogers were both born in Coronado. Marc grew up in Chula Vista, and Bill graduated from Coronado High School. The duo met at Coronado’s legendary Island Beer Club before partnering to create Liberty Call Distilling. They both currently reside in Coronado with their families.

