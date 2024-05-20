Monday, May 20, 2024
Book Launch: “Whatever Happened to Marie?” Written by Vera Christa Doederlein Hastie – May 21

Vera Hastie, an 81 year old Coronado resident, is hosting a book launch event to celebrate the release of her novel, Whatever Happened to Rosemarie?, a novel based on a true story, on Tuesday, May 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at The Islander restaurant (1015 Orange Avenue).

Christa Hastie, Vera’s youngest daughter and author of the book’s Afterword, has called on her fellow former tribemates on Survivor Pearl Islands to come help support her and her mom at the event. America’s favorite Survivor, Rupert Boneham, and two-time Survivor winner, Sandra Diaz-Twine (also recently seen on NBC’s The Traitors) will be flying in from the east coast, and ready to sign autographs and take pictures with Survivor fans.

Fans who attend the Tuesday event can enter to win fun prizes including a Grand Prize breakfast with Rupert, Sandra, Vera and Christa at The Islander restaurant the next morning (including their fresh mini Dinky Donuts!) to talk about the book (and gossip about the season finale of Survivor 46 airing on CBS later in the evening!). Many other prizes include DNA kits, True Crime Slime, Audible audiobook codes, and books. Enter in-person at the event for your chance to win. Winners will be announced live throughout the event.

This is a family-friendly, free event and everyone is invited. Vera is excited to have the support of her local Coronado and San Diego communities.

Vera’s novel is available worldwide on May 19. The book is about Vera’s journey looking for her sister Rosemarie who vanished at age 14 in 1954. A fruitless 68 years went by before Vera learned the truth.

For more information on the book, visit www.missinggermangirl.com.



