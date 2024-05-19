Sunday, May 19, 2024
Island Express, New On-Demand Electric Shuttle Starts June 4

Circuit was founded in 2011 and currently operates in over 40 markets across the U.S. Courtesy photo.

The City of Coronado is launching a new pilot electric shuttle service called the Island Express. The door-to-door, on-demand mini-shuttle will be free to the community during the pilot program.

To schedule a ride, download and use the Ride Circuit app or call 619-675-7438. The program will start on June 4 with six electric vehicles providing service to the Village and two electric vans serving the Cays. The Island Express will run Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 9 pm and on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 10 pm. The goal of the six-month pilot program is to test the service’s impact on residents, traffic and car use reduction.

The city invites the community to City Hall on Monday, June 3 at 3 pm for the launch of the Island Express.

In addition to the free Island Express shuttle, the City is offering the Free Summer Shuttle bus service to the downtown area (and July 4 service for the Cays). The Summer Shuttle starts on July 1 and will run seven days a week through Labor Day in 15-minute intervals from 9 am to 8 pm.

 

